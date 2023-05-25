BOE Intel Q1 Earnings Season Report Card – Part 1

Q1 2023 was a dynamic, unpredictable quarter in the Canadian oil patch. With price volatility and unexpected constraints on production, most producers faced more challenges compared to Q4 2022. This story was by no means universal, however; many companies saw impressive expansions in production across commodities, and various cost categories appear to be normalizing after a year characterized by persistent inflationary pressures. Companies also deployed significant capital in this quarter, with 2023 capital programs coming into full swing and numerous high profile acquisitions generating headlines. As we did for Q4 2022, we’ve prepared a summary analysis for Q1 2023 using our dataset of over 40 Canadian producers. This quarter’s two-part Earnings Season Report Card will incorporate additional metrics that will soon be available on the BOE Intel platform including data on realized pricing, finance costs and more. These additions are just a sampling of the additional functionality we are aiming to add in the coming year as we work towards our goal of becoming the go-to source for information on everything in Canadian oil and gas.

Natural Gas

Natural gas production increased slightly in Q1 2023, outpacing Q4 2022 daily average levels by 1.2%. Saturn Oil’s natural gas growth was the most proportionally significant, with the company’s production growing by 326.3% quarter-over-quarter. While the company started from a relatively low baseline, Saturn completed major acquisitions in both June 2022 and January 2023. Petrus Resources also continued a streak of productivity growth; Q1 2023 was Petrus’ second consecutive quarter of natural gas production growth. This suggests that the company’s $112 million 2022 capital program, 90% of which was focused in Ferrier and North Ferrier, is generating significant results in the field. Hammerhead, the third strongest performer with 27.9% natural gas production growth, is in the middle of an organic growth push supported by a $100 million Karr infrastructure expansion as well as a 2 rig drilling program targeting 40 wells in 2023. Tourmaline, Canada’s top producer of natural gas as of May 2023, led the group with 93.3 mmcf/d in absolute production growth.

* Rubellite and MEG Energy do not report natural gas production volumes. As such, we have left both companies out of the total and average calculations.

**Imperial Oil does not provide broken out total corporate natural gas production volumes in Q1-Q3. As such, we have left Imperial Oil out of the total and average calculations.

***Suncor does not provide broken out total corporate liquids production volumes. As such, we have left Suncor out of the total and average calculations.

Liquids

With respect to liquids, average corporate production declined by 1.3% in Q1 2023. Only 1 of the top 10 liquids producers by quarter-over-quarter growth had quarterly production of more than 30,000 bbl/d in Q1, suggesting that the production decline may have mostly been on the part of larger producers. Hammerhead, a company that was also in the top 3 in terms of natural gas production growth, led the group in Q1 2023 with a 45% increase in liquids production. Rubellite, a relatively new pure play Clearwater producer with 345 net sections of prospective land, has also demonstrated steady organic production growth. Saturn Oil has grown their production base markedly in the past two years, primarily through acquisitions including a $260 million acquisition in June 2022 and a $525 million acquisition in January 2023. Saturn’s production base has also been bolstered by strong 2022 drilling performance; according to Saturn’s May 2023 corporate presentation, Saturn’s average Saskatchewan well drilled in 2022 exceeded its type curve by 19%.

Company Name Q4 2022 (BBL/d) Q1 2023 (BBL/d) Absolute Change (BBL/d) % Change Hammerhead 12,942 18,771 5,829 45.0 Rubellite 2,181 3,057 876 40.2 Saturn 12,018 15,672 3,654 30.4 Kelt Exploration 9,894 12,379 2,485 25.1 Surge Energy 18,822 21,776 2,954 15.7 Journey 6,173 7,106 933 15.1 Pieridae 4,858 5,441 583 12.0 Headwater 13,635 14,868 1,233 9.0 Spartan Delta 29,020 31,230 2,210 7.6 Petrus Resources 3,579 3,846 267 7.5 Crew Energy 6,604 6,998 394 6.0 Obsidian Energy 20,608 21,728 1,120 5.4 Tamarack Valley 52,951 55,556 2,605 4.9 Lucero 8,806 9,139 333 3.8 Gear Energy 4,906 5,071 165 3.4 Pipestone 14,078 14,485 407 2.9 Advantage Energy 5,626 5,765 139 2.5 Canadian Natural Resources 942,258 962,908 20,650 2.2 Crescent Point 108,529 110,665 2,136 2.0 Cardinal Energy 18,744 19,064 320 1.7 Baytex 72,585 73,082 497 0.7 Paramount 43,723 43,832 109 0.2 Yangarra 5,217 5,215 -2 0.0 Bonterra Energy 8,236 8,223 -13 -0.2 Tourmaline 115,513 114,291 -1,222 -1.1 Athabasca 33,386 32,290 -1,096 -3.3 MEG Energy 110,805 106,840 -3,965 -3.6 InPlay Oil 5,441 5,246 -195 -3.6 Ovintiv 263,400 252,200 -11,200 -4.3 Cenovus 664,900 636,200 -28,700 -4.3 Peyto 12,840 12,205 -635 -4.9 Whitecap 109,285 102,931 -6,354 -5.8 NuVista 31,030 28,998 -2,032 -6.5 Perpetual 1,634 1,517 -117 -7.2 Kiwetinohk 11,087 10,075 -1,012 -9.1 ARC Resources 141,446 127,769 -13,677 -9.7 Pine Cliff 2,823 2,547 -276 -9.8 Vermilion 46,412 41,187 -5,225 -11.3 Enerplus 65,356 56,734 -8,622 -13.2 Birchcliff 15,198 10,734 -4,464 -29.4 Imperial* 435,000 0 -435,000 0.0 Suncor** 0 0 0 0.0 TOTAL 3,056,549 3,017,641 -38,908 -1.3 AVERAGE 76,414 75,441 -973 -1.3

*Imperial Oil does not provide broken out total corporate liquids production volumes in Q1-Q3. As such, we have left Imperial Oil out of the total and average calculations.

**Suncor does not provide broken out total corporate liquids production volumes. As such, we have left Suncor out of the total and average calculations.

Total Production

Reduced pricing and unexpected disruptions, including various infrastructure and refinery outages referenced by numerous companies in their reports, applied downward pressure on production volumes. At the aggregate level, production fell by around 40,000 BOE/D in Q1 2023. This holds true for the average company, which saw a modest 0.7% decline in total production. An examination of our data suggests that many of the companies with increased average production were smaller; of the top 10 companies by production growth, only 3 produced more than 30,000 BOE/d. In terms of production growth, Saturn and Rubellite led the way once again with 42.1% and 40.2% increases respectively. With respect to absolute production expansion, CNRL led the group with over 27,000 BOE/d in total production growth this quarter.

Company Name Q4 2022 (BOE/d) Q1 2023 (BOE/d) Absolute Change (BOE/d) % Change Saturn 12,514 17,783 5,269 42.1 Rubellite 2,181 3,057 876 40.2 Hammerhead 29,527 39,992 10,465 35.4 Petrus Resources 9,113 11,385 2,272 24.9 Surge Energy 22,097 25,138 3,041 13.8 Kelt Exploration 28,036 31,833 3,797 13.5 Journey 11,496 12,920 1,424 12.4 Headwater 15,546 17,004 1,458 9.4 Spartan Delta 74,639 80,200 5,561 7.5 Yangarra 11,712 12,412 700 6.0 Tamarack Valley 64,344 67,938 3,594 5.6 Pieridae 34,715 36,467 1,752 5.0 Advantage Energy 55,573 58,144 2,571 4.6 Obsidian Energy 31,742 33,153 1,411 4.4 Pipestone 33,816 35,162 1,346 4.0 Crescent Point 134,124 139,280 5,156 3.8 Gear Energy 5,755 5,952 197 3.4 Tourmaline 511,590 525,916 14,326 2.8 Lucero 11,009 11,259 250 2.3 Cardinal Energy 21,281 21,726 445 2.1 Canadian Natural Resources 1,294,679 1,319,391 24,712 1.9 Bonterra Energy 13,407 13,464 57 0.4 Crew Energy 32,893 32,963 70 0.2 Paramount 97,370 97,269 -101 -0.1 Baytex 86,864 86,760 -104 -0.1 Peyto 104,944 102,918 -2,026 -1.9 Ovintiv 523,600 511,400 -12,200 -2.3 Suncor 763 742 -21 -2.8 Kiwetinohk 24,745 23,996 -749 -3.0 Athabasca 35,850 34,683 -1,167 -3.3 Cenovus 806,900 779,000 -27,900 -3.5 Vermilion 85,450 82,455 -2,995 -3.5 MEG Energy 110,805 106,840 -3,965 -3.6 NuVista 74,252 71,209 -3,043 -4.1 Pine Cliff 21,041 20,076 -965 -4.6 ARC Resources 359,730 338,377 -21,353 -5.9 InPlay Oil 9,623 9,020 -603 -6.3 Imperial 441,000 413,000 -28,000 -6.3 Birchcliff 79,799 74,592 -5,207 -6.5 Perpetual 7,138 6,655 -483 -6.8 Whitecap 166,392 155,124 -11,268 -6.8 Enerplus 106,915 97,652 -9,263 -8.7 TOTAL 5,604,970 5,564,307 -40,663 -0.7 AVERAGE 133,452 132,484 -968 -0.7

Net Debt

Unlike many of the other metrics we’ve discussed, changes in net debt come don’t necessarily come with positive or negative connotations. Instead, changes in debt levels are a potential clue regarding what companies are looking to achieve now and in the future. A number of smaller players saw debt increase in Q1 2023; both Gear Energy and Saturn Energy saw their net debt grow by over 100% this quarter, and 3 more companies saw net debt rise by over 50%. Gear Energy’s debt growth is less significant than the percentage change would lead you to believe, as the company’s $15.3 million net debt load is only around 5% of total enterprise value. Saturn’s net debt growth was predominantly related to its Ridgeback acquisition in January 2023. The company has subsequently announced its intention to direct 60% of cash flow to debt repayment. Advantage Energy’s additional debt situates the company within its target range, as Advantage saw quarterly capital expenditures that were its largest since 2018.

On the flipside, 16 companies reduced their net debt balances in Q1. With respect to proportional reductions, Paramount and Kelt Exploration transitioned from net debt to net cash surplus positions in Q1 2023. With respect to absolute debt volume reductions, Paramount’s shedding of over $200 million in net debt between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 placed it just behind Whitecap’s group-leading $442 million reduction. Many companies in our dataset have expressed continued commitment towards reaching reduced debt level targets, so we may see continued debt reductions throughout the year if cash flow reaches sufficient levels in quarters 2 through 4. Enerplus also reduced its debt significantly, paying down over $95 million in debt in Q1 2023 in anticipation of returning 60% of free cash flow to shareholders through 2023.

Company Name Q4 2022 (Thousand CAD) Q1 2023 (Thousand CAD) Absolute Change (Thousand CAD) % Change Gear Energy 2,220 15,276 13,056 588.1 Saturn 219,803 556,605 336,802 153.2 Advantage Energy 121,336 195,523 74,187 61.1 Birchcliff 138,549 217,927 79,378 57.3 Cenovus 4,282,000 6,632,000 2,350,000 54.9 Tourmaline 494,442 709,003 214,561 43.4 InPlay Oil 32,963 46,204 13,241 40.2 Hammerhead 291,647 379,755 88,108 30.2 Kiwetinohk 122,304 157,540 35,236 28.8 Pipestone 117,435 150,409 32,974 28.1 Cardinal Energy 62,672 78,033 15,361 24.5 Crescent Point 1,154,700 1,436,300 281,600 24.4 Bonterra Energy 149,831 183,674 33,843 22.6 Suncor 13,639,000 15,714,000 2,075,000 15.2 Canadian Natural Resources 10,525,000 11,932,000 1,407,000 13.4 Obsidian Energy 316,800 351,400 34,600 10.9 Petrus Resources 50,808 53,111 2,303 4.5 Pine Cliff -55,913 -58,139 -2,226 4.0 Vermilion 1,344,586 1,368,029 23,443 1.7 Tamarack Valley 1,356,570 1,374,068 17,498 1.3 Baytex 987,446 995,170 7,724 0.8 Spartan Delta 138,376 138,706 330 0.2 MEG Energy 1,389,000 1,381,000 -8,000 -0.6 Peyto 885,137 877,827 -7,310 -0.8 Perpetual 56,349 55,429 -920 -1.6 NuVista 171,805 168,985 -2,820 -1.6 ARC Resources 1,301,500 1,264,700 -36,800 -2.8 Pieridae 214,503 202,180 -12,323 -5.7 Surge Energy 352,213 331,917 -20,296 -5.8 Yangarra 134,364 121,529 -12,835 -9.6 Lucero 77,426 69,608 -7,818 -10.1 Whitecap 1,913,100 1,471,100 -442,000 -23.1 Rubellite 28,228 20,920 -7,308 -25.9 Journey 98,768 71,071 -27,697 -28.0 Crew Energy 149,454 105,285 -44,169 -29.6 Enerplus 299,346 203,514 -95,832 -32.0 Paramount 161,200 -43,600 -204,800 -127.0 Kelt Exploration 9,789 -4,899 -14,688 -150.0 Ovintiv* 0 0 0 0.0 Headwater* 0 0 0 0.0 Athabasca* 0 0 0 0.0 Imperial* 0 0 0 0.0 AVERAGE 1,124,599 1,287,452 162,853 14.5

* These companies do not directly report their net debt levels. As such, we have left them out of this table and they are not included in the average calculations.

Operating Cash Flow

Driven in large part by unfavourable pricing developments, operating cash flow was down for most of the companies in our dataset. In a quarter with declines in both oil and gas prices, producers across the Canadian oilpatch had depressed cash flow in Q1 2023; of the companies in our dataset, 36 did not grow operating cash flow in this quarter. On a more granular level, the average company decline was a substantial 62.7%. Our data suggests that significant proportional cash flow declines among a few large companies were contrasted by more moderate declines for a larger number of smaller producers. With that said, a number of firms achieved impressive cash flow growth despite these challenging conditions. Kelt Exploration led the pack with 57.1% quarter-over-quarter growth. This was fuelled by both 13.5% growth in production as well as improved hedging performance. Hammerhead’s growth was a result of similar dynamics; stronger realized hedging outcomes bolstered cash flow gains from Hammerhead’s 35.4% production growth. Tourmaline strung together its second consecutive quarter of increased cash from operations, driven in part by increased natural gas production that compensated for reduced netbacks. An important caveat for the results posted by Imperial Oil and Cenovus: these companies’ lower operating cash flow results are related to catch-up tax payments. As such, this negative quarter can likely be considered a one-off for these two major producers.

Company Name Q4 2022 (Thousand CAD) Q1 2023 (Thousand CAD) Absolute Change (Thousand CAD) % Change Kelt Exploration 63,742 100,160 36,418 57.1 Hammerhead 76,131 115,541 39,410 51.8 Tourmaline 1,115,399 1,538,075 422,676 37.9 Spartan Delta 200,363 214,718 14,355 7.2 Crew Energy 62,570 66,644 4,074 6.5 Pieridae 40,134 41,309 1,175 2.9 NuVista 226,688 215,221 -11,467 -5.1 Advantage Energy 112,558 105,955 -6,603 -5.9 Kiwetinohk 87,023 80,160 -6,863 -7.9 Peyto 199,943 183,606 -16,337 -8.2 Headwater 66,448 60,201 -6,247 -9.4 Ovintiv 1,188,250 1,068,000 -120,250 -10.1 Paramount 306,900 271,400 -35,500 -11.6 Perpetual 8,749 7,436 -1,313 -15.0 Whitecap 555,800 468,600 -87,200 -15.7 Yangarra 40,676 33,948 -6,728 -16.5 Lucero 41,903 34,918 -6,985 -16.7 Pipestone 96,119 78,000 -18,119 -18.9 Saturn 58,100 46,794 -11,306 -19.5 Gear Energy 18,565 14,933 -3,632 -19.6 Crescent Point 589,500 473,400 -116,100 -19.7 Vermilion 495,195 388,629 -106,566 -21.5 Enerplus 427,816 326,216 -101,600 -23.7 InPlay Oil 29,527 22,224 -7,303 -24.7 Surge Energy 78,975 54,506 -24,469 -31.0 Bonterra Energy 35,494 24,018 -11,476 -32.3 Pine Cliff 33,791 22,326 -11,465 -33.9 Rubellite 14,950 9,285 -5,665 -37.9 ARC Resources 878,300 540,300 -338,000 -38.5 Baytex 303,441 184,938 -118,503 -39.1 Cardinal Energy 68,685 41,089 -27,596 -40.2 Obsidian Energy 126,500 72,600 -53,900 -42.6 Birchcliff 224,447 111,330 -113,117 -50.4 Journey 25,346 11,461 -13,885 -54.8 MEG Energy 526,000 237,000 -289,000 -54.9 Petrus Resources 31,220 13,287 -17,933 -57.4 Athabasca 69,368 20,537 -48,831 -70.4 Canadian Natural Resources 4,544,000 1,295,000 -3,249,000 -71.5 Suncor 3,924,000 1,039,000 -2,885,000 -73.5 Tamarack Valley 227,889 59,624 -168,265 -73.8 Cenovus 2,970,000 -286,000 -3,256,000 -109.6 Imperial 2,797,000 -821,000 -3,618,000 -129.4 AVERAGE 547,322 204,414 -342,908 -62.7

In Part 2, we will break down per barrel cost/revenue metric performance. This analysis was made possible with BOE Intel. For more information or to set up a demo, please contact us.