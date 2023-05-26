Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|MEG Energy
|MEG.TO
|4.77%
|Kiwetinohk Energy
|KEC.TO
|3.40%
|Cardinal Energy
|CJ.TO
|2.90%
|Hemisphere Energy
|HME.V
|2.40%
|Headwater Exploration
|HWX.TO
|2.25%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|NuVista Energy
|NVA.TO
|-4.82%
|ARC Resources
|ARX.TO
|-5.00%
|Pieridae Energy
|PEA.TO
|-7.14%
|Pine Cliff
|PNE.TO
|-7.75%
|Journey Energy
|JOY.TO
|-8.16%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
See how Birchcliff’s new Elmworth land position was revealed in the public domain – BOE Intel
BOE Intel Q1 Earnings Season Report Card – Part 1
Headwater Exploration achieves record gross licensed production in April – BOE Intel
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Whitecap Resources Inc. announces receipt of proposal letter from the Canada Revenue Agency to reassess and intention to defend
Column: This is the century of natural gas
Making Sense of ChatGPT – How AI is Changing the Way We Work
Western Canada oil a major theme in Alberta politics a week ahead of vote
NuVista Energy Ltd. provides update on wildfire impact in Grande Prairie operations