Hemisphere Energy revises dividend record date for quarterly dividend

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 30, 2023) – Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSXV: HME) (OTCQX: HMENF) (“Hemisphere” or the “Company”) announces today that the Company has changed the previously announced record date for its quarterly cash dividend of C$0.025 per common share to be payable to the shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 7, 2023, from the shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2023. The dividend will continue to be payable on June 15, 2023.

About Hemisphere Energy Corporation

Hemisphere is a dividend-paying Canadian oil company focused on maximizing value per share growth with the sustainable development of its high netback, low decline conventional heavy oil assets through polymer flood enhanced recovery methods. Hemisphere trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol “HME” and on the OTCQX Venture Marketplace under the symbol “HMENF”.

