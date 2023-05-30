New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|May. 30
|Major Account Manager – Land Drilling
|Finning (Canada)
|Edmonton
|May. 30
|Warehouse Support & Customer Service Representative
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|May. 30
|Business Development & Marketing Representative
|ELM Inc.
|Calgary
|May. 29
|Experienced Oil Operator (starts ASAP)
|Roska DBO
|Valleyview
|May. 29
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Drumheller
|May. 29
|Night Shift Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|May. 29
|Pigging Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|May. 26
|Contracts Specialist
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|May. 25
|Project Controller
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|May. 24
|Warehouse Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|May. 24
|Reception & Administrative Assistant
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|May. 24
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort McMurray