New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
May. 30 Major Account Manager – Land Drilling Finning (Canada) Edmonton
May. 30 Warehouse Support & Customer Service Representative Roska DBO Fort St. John
May. 30 Business Development & Marketing Representative ELM Inc. Calgary
May. 29 Experienced Oil Operator (starts ASAP) Roska DBO Valleyview
May. 29 Field Operator Roska DBO Drumheller
May. 29 Night Shift Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 29 Pigging Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 26 Contracts Specialist Roska DBO Calgary
May. 25 Project Controller Strike Group Grande Prairie
May. 24 Warehouse Coordinator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 24 Reception & Administrative Assistant Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 24 Plant Operator Roska DBO Fort McMurray