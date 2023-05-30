PetroFrontier Corp. announces filing of Q1 2023 financial and operating results and funding arrangement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / PetroFrontier Corp. (“PetroFrontier” or the “Corporation“) (TSX-V:PFC) is pleased to announce that the Corporation’s Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2023 have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Funding Arrangement
PetroFrontier is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a funding arrangement with a group of investors providing up to $3 million to drill two multi-lateral wells at Cold Lake this year. The investors will fund the drilling, completion and equipping of the wells in return for two-thirds of the Corporation’s net production from the wells until payout after which the parties will share that production equally.
About PetroFrontier Corp.
PetroFrontier is a junior energy company that has been focused on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta.
PetroFrontier’s head office is in Calgary, Alberta and its common shares are listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol “PFC”.
More information pertaining to PFC can be obtained under the Corporation’s profile on Sedar which can be accessed online at www.sedar.com.
