A&D update – More than 450,000 net hectares of mineral rights change hands in May – BOE Intel

One of the more difficult sources of data to get involve mineral rights being transferred from company to company. While the AER provides excellent data for licence transfers, mineral rights transfers require a little more work. Luckily, BOE Intel fixes that.

Our mineral rights transfer tool shows those transfers as they happen, although in some cases there is a lag between an agreement between companies and when the mineral rights are actually transferred. It is also the case that sometimes these mineral rights transfers come over in stages and at different times. For this report, we have summarized the last 30 days mineral rights transfers and can see that more than 450,000 net hectares of mineral rights were transferred. To see the full list, inquire about a BOE Intel subscription here or check out our plans page.

The largest acquirors were:

The largest disposers of mineral rights were:

Some of these transfers were from bigger deals that we previously wrote about but can now see the mineral rights transfers go through. Here is a list of some of our previous articles that were related to some of these transfers:

Below we will summarize a few of the larger individual mineral rights transfers that we saw this month, led obviously by the big transaction between Crescent Point and Spartan Delta. See the above link for the full story. This mineral rights transfer between the two companies was for 122,779 net hectares.

Figure 1 – Crescent Point acquires 122,779 net hectares of mineral rights from Spartan Delta

We weren’t able to dig up much on the mineral rights transfer between Burgess Canadian Resources and Grizzly Oil Sands, but it was the second largest transfer this month, comprising 96,512 net hectares of land transferred to Burgess. It can be viewed on the map in Figure 2.

Figure 2 – 96,512 net hectares transferred from Grizzly Oil Sands to Burgess Canadian Resources

Another large mineral rights transfer was related to the Saturn Oil acquisition of Ridgeback, comprising 37,142 net hectares, which you can see below in Figure 3.

Figure 3 – Saturn Oil acquires 37,142 net hectares of mineral rights from Ridgeback