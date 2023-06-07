30 Days ‘Til The Calgary Stampede – It’s Time To Book Your Corporate Tables

The One & Only… BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST

Networking & Hosting Clients couldn’t be more fun at the most prestigious venues in downtown Calgary!

The Bootleggin’ Breakfasts are Corporate Calgary’s Largest Stampede Parties.

(Tuesday, July 11, 2023 @ Westin Calgary)

(Thursday, July 13, 2023 @ Fairmont Palliser)

2023 Bootleggin’ Breakfasts:

TUESDAY BREAKFAST:

Westin Calgary breakfast (Over 60 years of Stampede Tradition) and the largest Corporate Stampede Party – July 11, 2023. (70% Sold)

$139 Individual Ticket

Half Table Package from $850

Table Package from $1200

THURSDAY BREAKFAST:

The Ultra VIP Corporate Stampede Party at Calgary’s Most Prestigious Ballroom – July 13, 2023. (90% Sold)

$159 Individual Tickets

Table Packages from $1295

Thank you to BOE Report as well as all of our sponsors including our 2023 Title Sponsors Canoco Energy Services & Integrity Infrastructure for their incredible support of the breakfasts!

Our July 11th headliner is a 26x Canadian Country Music Award Winner with over 85 million online streams & multiple #1 hit songs! (Headliner announced to our client list)

Our July 13th headlining band is THE JOHNER BROTHERS. These Country Music Legends are CCMA Winners for Group of the Year & Male Artist of the Year as well as JUNO nominees and 67x SCMA Winners (including Entertainer of the Decade). The Johner Brothers are back together to Celebrate their 35th Anniversary at this Exclusive Stampede Appearance.

BOOTLEGGIN’ will also feature performances by:

CCMA nominee & Canadian Country Radio Award Winner:

TRISTAN HORNCASTLE

CCMA & Country Music Alberta Individual Winners:

NEON SMOKE

Country Music Alberta Nominee & Country 105 Rising Star Winners:

FOXX WORTHEE

About the Breakfasts:

-6 beverage tickets per person, VIP breakfast and VIP entry to our official Wildhorse Tent after parties to watch the afternoon & evening concerts for free!

-July 11th after features Platinum Selling, 18x CCMA Winner & JUNO Winner, Dean Brody

-July 13th after party features Platinum Selling, CCMA winner & JUNO Nominee, Chad Brownlee

-The breakfasts run from 8:00am-1:00pm with the after parties that follow.

-Fairmont Palliser event on July 13th also features a plated Stampede breakfast, served at your table.

BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S LARGEST STAMPEDE PARTIES!

Contact our office for more information:

P: (403) 282-4672

E: info@BootlegginBreakfast.com

www.BootlegginBreakfast.com