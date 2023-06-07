TOP WELL REPORT – April volumes – Ovintiv gets knocked off of top spot on the natural gas side while 8 different companies have top oil wells

The April data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of April is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

Spartan Delta had the top oil/condensate well in the month of April, which produced at a rate of 1,500 b/d. This well was a Montney well from the Elmworth block that will be transferring over to Crescent Point.

Ovintiv, which has been a mainstay on the top natural gas wells list for months, had 4 wells on the top oil/condensate list in April, as the company’s northeast BC Montney play continues to show some of the most prolific results in the industry. These 4 wells had average condensate rates ranging between 848 – 1,154 b/d in April.

It seems that each month some Charlie Lake wells make it into the top 15. This month is no different, but the producer is. Archer Exploration had the 3rd best oil well in April (and top Charlie Lake well) producing at an average rate of 1,104 b/d from La Glace.

Aspenleaf’s big well at Nisku continues to produce at high rates, averaging 1,031 b/d in April.

Hammerhead had 2 wells from its winter program make the list, producing at oil rates of 901 b/d and 791 b/d in April.

ARC Resources had 2 Montney wells from Kakwa that produced at condensate rates of 774 and 851 b/d.

Baytex continues to drill the top Clearwater wells, with 3 Clearwater wells making the list this month, with oil rates of 778-828 b/d.

Last but certainly not least is an intriguing well from North 40 Resources. It was an oil well that came in at #11 on the month that produced 828 b/d of oil in the month of April from the Basal-Quartz formation at Wayne-Rosedale. It’s always interesting to see uncommon formations producing top results. In this case we can only see 203 wells drilled by industry into the Basal Quartz formation since the start of 2018. Of those 203 wells, North 40 has drilled 22 of them, while Torxen Resources has drilled 165.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – APRIL VOLUMES

Notable natural gas wells:

For the first month in many, Ovintiv did not have the top natural gas well in the month, although it did have 13 of the top 15. Ovintiv had 13 wells in April that averaged between 19.1-29.3 mmcf/d, all from its prolific northeast BC Montney acreage.

Cenovus earned top spot with a Falher well from Wapiti that produced over 30 mmcf/d in April. This well has now produced over a BCF since coming on production in January 2023.

Canadian Natural also had a Falher well from Wapiti that made the list, producing 20.4 mmcf/d in the month.

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – APRIL VOLUMES