Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Ovintiv
|OVV.TO
|5.49%
|Vermilion Energy
|VET.TO
|5.47%
|Pine Cliff Energy
|PNE.TO
|3.62%
|ARC Resources
|ARX.TO
|3.21%
|Crescent Point
|CPG.TO
|2.66%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Lucero Energy
|LOU.V
|-4.26%
|Petrus Resources
|PRQ.TO
|-4.55%
|Pieridae Energy
|PEA.TO
|-5.00%
|Tamarack Valley
|TVE.TO
|-5.03%
|Headwater Exploration
|HWX.TO
|-6.11%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
TOP WELL REPORT – April volumes – Ovintiv gets knocked off of top spot on the natural gas side while 8 different companies have top oil wells
A&D update – Spur Petroleum non-core asset sale – see who the buyer was on BOE Intel
