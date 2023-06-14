Lycos Energy Inc. announces appointment of new director

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2023) – Lycos Energy Inc. (TSXV: LCX) (“Lycos” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that Geri Greenall was elected to the Company’s board of directors at the annual general and special meeting (the “Annual Meeting“) of shareholders of Lycos held earlier today.

Ms. Greenall is currently a director of Kelt Exploration Ltd. and the Chief Financial Officer of Spartan Delta Corp. She has over 22 years of experience in the energy and financial services sectors, including over a decade of experience as a Portfolio Manager and Chief Compliance Officer for investment fund managers and a strong background in both public equity analysis and commodity trading.

Ms. Greenall holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the University of Calgary as well as the Chartered Financial Analyst and Institute of Corporate Directors designations. Ms. Greenall also holds the FSA Level 1 Credential from the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board.

The Company also announces that Mr. Don Cowie, who decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting, has retired from the Company’s board of directors. The Company’s board of directors and management team would like to thank Mr. Cowie for his leadership and valuable contributions made over the last decade and thank him for his years of service.

All other items of business put forward to shareholders at the Annual Meeting were approved. For further details, please review the management information circular of Lycos dated May 1, 2023 under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

