Wapiti Cardium Horizontal Drilling Opportunity

Private oil and gas company has a Cardium light oil horizontal drilling opportunity available for farm-in. Six sections of 100% Crown lands available (T65R8W6) for horizontal Cardium oil development at six wells/section. Farmor willing to operate and participate to 25% WI. First horizontal well directly offsets a thick (10.5 m), porous (9.5%) Cardium upper shoreface sand and is scheduled to be drilled Q3 2023. Type curve recovery 240 mboe/well, 1.4-1.5 mmboe/section. Queries to be made to Jack@gryphonpetroleum.com.