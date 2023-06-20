Unified Valve Group Now the Exclusive Representative of Continental Disc, GROTH and LaMot products.

This announcement is to notify our mutual customers that Unified Valve Group (UVG) is now the EXCLUSIVE representative of Continental Disc Corporation, GROTH Corporation, and LaMot Valve Flame Arrestor for the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

UVG Engineers and Technicians have been trained and certified at the Continental Disc Corporation, GROTH Corporation, and LaMot Valve Flame Arrestor factories in the USA.

UVG have made a strong commitment to take on the Continental Disc Corporation, GROTH Corporation, LaMot Valve Flame Arrestor product lines and provide in-depth manufacturing expertise along with a broad range of specialized pressure relief and pressure control products and services.

Unified Valve Group is a trusted sales and service provider of all valve types and is acknowledged as the leading pressure safety valve (PSV) solutions provider across all industries since 1987. With 7 service branch locations strategically located in Western Canada, and 3 full On-Site PSV repair mobile units – Unified can provide facility, On-Site, and In-Situ service/testing.

Unified Valve Group recently merged with VALWEST Equipment/Process & Steam Specialties West servicing Western Canadian industries with high-quality industrial process equipment including a complete line of manual and automated valves, actuation, fully lined pipe, and fittings, strainers, filtration, spray nozzles, steam equipment and more.

All inquiries for Continental Disc, GROTH and LaMot can be sent to info@unifiedvalve.com or your nearest service branch.

Please contact the undersigned for any additional questions.

Sincerely,

Adrian Costello

Director, Business Development

adrian.costello@unifiedvalve.com

Gerard Louis Aguirre

Senior Regional Sales Manager

Continental Disc Corporation, GROTH Corporation