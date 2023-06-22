Despite being informed, women’s voices are under-represented in national energy policy conversations: Survey by Canada Powered by Women

Research shows women more likely to share their opinions on what contributes to Canada’s economic success when they are provided with a collaborative open space to speak, support and information.

CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ – Sixty-three per cent of engaged* Canadian women support the idea that there are benefits to Canada’s oil and gas sector including economic benefits, job creation and maintaining affordable prices for things we use every day, according to new research by Leger, on behalf of Canada Powered by Women, an organization with a goal to engage and influence sound public policy.

Canadian women, from the west coast to the east coast, are united in their views on energy. Ninety-three per cent of engaged women consider it important to have an affordable, growing, and successful Canadian economy, and 69 per cent believe decisions about Canada’s oil and gas positively affect the nation’s economy.

Canadian energy is used in virtually all aspects of our lives including transportation, heating our homes and cooking our food. The Canadian energy sector also provides the tax and government revenues to sustain and expand our social programs, health care, and drives a ripple effect through the entire economy employing thousands of Canadians directly and supporting millions of jobs indirectly. Beyond enabling prosperity at home, Canada is well-positioned to be a global leader. We can share our ever-cleaner and ethically-produced energy – in a sustainable way – with countries that are working to transform their energy mix to a more secure, clean and affordable energy, but also with countries that don’t have the luxury of reliable electricity at all.

Almost all women polled (between 89 to 91 per cent) are familiar with oil and gas in Canada and can identify, unprompted, the variety of benefits Canadian oil and gas brings to their families and communities. Despite this, the main barrier cited by engaged respondents for sharing their opinions beyond their immediate circle of family and friends is a lack of information on the more complex details of the topic (48 per cent). Other barriers include many women considering it a sensitive topic (27 per cent) and preferring to avoid arguments (26 per cent).

Women make up 50.3 per cent of the population. Without their voices, there is a huge gap in policy and decision-making when it comes to energy in this country. The survey suggests women are apprehensive to speak for fear of being targeted or having their views characterized as polarizing. However, the likelihood of engaged women sharing their opinions on what contributes to Canada’s economic success or prosperity increases by 31 points when provided with support and anonymity.

“The ongoing transformation of energy systems across the globe is complex but full of opportunity for Canada. It’s imperative women play an active role in shaping a balanced and holistic approach. Done right we have so much potential to both build up the vibrancy of the Canadian economy and be a leader in global greenhouse gas emissions reduction now and in the future.” emphasized Sue Riddell Rose, co-founder and board chair of Canada Powered by Women. “As everything is interconnected with energy, we believe in fostering constructive dialogue to drive positive change. In our diverse nation, opinions and preferences may vary and we all have different pieces of the puzzle in terms of knowledge and understanding. However, our common values can unite us, and bold conversations can lead to brilliant ideas. We all share a common goal of reducing global emissions and having a thriving economy in Canada to fuel our future.”

Further key findings from the Canada Powered by Women survey include:

Segments of engaged women who expressed interest in the conversation at higher levels than average with Canada Powered by Women include women aged 54 or younger (85 per cent), women of colour (88 per cent), and those not born in Canada (84 per cent).

Oil and gas are widely recognized by engaged women, with 87 per cent being familiar with these energy sources, and 36 per cent having what they describe as a deep understanding. Engaged women residing in the Prairies, Alberta, and Ontario exhibit greater familiarity with oil and gas.

The insights show the likelihood of engaged women sharing their opinions on what contributes to Canada’s economic success or prosperity increases materially when they are provided with information, support, and a safe place to engage (77 per cent).

“The survey findings represent a real opportunity to engage the knowledgeable and informed voices of women in a crucial part of our economy, voices which, right now, are under-represented in national energy policy conversations,” said Paige Schoenfeld, Senior Vice-President, Leger. “The survey results highlight collective alignment on the oil and gas industry’s economic contribution and shared concerns about climate change. This is where Canada Powered by Women steps in, providing a valuable platform for facilitating meaningful conversations that embrace differing perspectives and amplify the common ground solutions that inevitably will come through.”

Canada Powered by Women invites Canadian women to meaningful conversations with other women who want a say in the economy and prosperity of Canada through our many event and networking opportunities. Learn more at canadapoweredbywomen.ca .

ABOUT CANADA POWERED BY WOMEN

In 2019, a group of women with backgrounds in various sectors – including energy, founded Canada Powered by Women to put the spotlight on an important gap – women’s voices in energy and the economy. The organization aims to understand what women across the country are thinking and feeling and provides opportunities to bring women together to find common ground on energy transformation – to be a vehicle for the voices of many women across Canada in a manner that is unignorable and has real impact.

Canada Powered by Women facilitates discussions amongst women across the country, creating a trusted place to talk about complex issues that matter, a place to listen and a place to raise awareness and create positive change for all Canadians. Learn more at canadapoweredbywomen.ca .

METHODOLOGY

Canada Powered by Women contracted Leger to conduct phased research on “Engaged Women” to understand who they are and what will encourage them to be part of the conversation.

For the first phase of research the survey data is from Leger’s Omnibus Study, conducted from March 10-13, 2023, among 1,500 participants.

The following phase of research involved Leger survey data gathered through the LEO panel of 750 Canadian women, conducted from April 25-May 7, 2023. The qualified women were individuals who actively engaged with news, stayed informed on politics, held a position somewhat left/in the middle/on the right, and expressed neutrality or agreement towards various topics. These topics encompassed their interest in influencing government, learning about the future’s impact on Canadians’ wealth and prosperity, ensuring dependable energy access, supporting important issues, understanding economic conditions, having a voice in the future of oil and gas vs. energy, recognizing Canada’s role in global energy security, and acknowledging the impact of oil and gas industry policies on other industries or businesses.

*Engaged Women are tuned in women who take in the news, understand the connection between the economy and energy, and want a voice in the national conversation. They’re interested in learning more and how they can support dialogue about issues facing Canadians including wealth and prosperity. They are present in all provinces across Canada (all different ages, working or not, living in urban, suburban, or rural areas, born in Canada or from abroad).

