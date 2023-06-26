23 New Listings on PNG Exchange

There are 23 new properties available on PNG Exchange.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. has several opportunities available in Alberta and Saskatchewan:
- Mitsue, AB – Various PNG Rights
- Beaverhill Lake, AB – Mannville WI
- Edmonton/Leduc, AB – Various WI
- Marten Hills, AB – Various PNG Rights
- Royal, AB – Various PNG Rights
- Dapp, AB – Various PNG Rights
- Bonnyville/Cold Lake, AB – Oil Sands
- Ferrybank, AB – Belly River WI
- Two Hills, AB – Mannville WI
- Barrhead, AB – Mannville WI
- Marsden, SK – Heavy Oil
- SW Sask Properties 29-26W3
- Liege, AB – Grosmont WI
- Swalwell, AB
Canpar Holdings Ltd. has numerous leaseout opportunities available in Saskatchewan and Alberta:
- Weyburn/Estevan, SK Leaseout
- SW Sask – Mannville Leaseout
- Kerrobert, SK – Viking Leaseout
- Garrington, AB – Ellerslie Leaseout
- Luseland, SK – Heavy Oil Leaseout
- Pembina, AB – Cardium/Notikewin Leaseout
- Manor, SK – Tilston Leaseout
- Hoffer, SK – Torquay Leaseout
- Pembina, AB – Cardium Leaseout
You can access all Canpar Holdings Ltd. leasing opportunities on their website here: Leasing Opportunities | Canpar Holdings Ltd.
