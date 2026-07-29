Ksi Lisims LNG inks 20-year supply deal with German utility Uniper

VANCOUVER – German utility Uniper says it has signed an agreement to purchase liquefied natural gas from the Ksi Lisims project planned for the northern British Columbia coast.

Uniper and Ksi Lisims LNG say in a joint news release that the Duesseldorf-based company will purchase two million tonnes per year of LNG for up to 20 years, with first deliveries expected in 2032.

They say the deal marks the first major long-term LNG supply agreement between Canada and Germany.

Uniper and Ksi Lisims announced last month that they had signed a letter of interest outlining key commercial terms for the firmer supply and purchase agreement reached Wednesday.

Houston-based Western LNG is the lead developer and future operator of Ksi Lisims alongside Rockies LNG, a consortium of Canadian natural gas producers, and the Nisga’a Nation, on whose lands the $10-billion project would be located.

The floating plant would export up to 12 million tonnes of LNG per year from the site on Pearse Island, by the Alaska border.

Uniper has 18.5 gigawatts of power generating capacity and is a major LNG importer in northwestern Europe.

The German government took it over amid the 2022 energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but is now in the process of privatizing it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026.