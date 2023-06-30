Canadian Rig Count Summary – Yet another week-on-week rig count increase

The total number of active rigs in Canada grew week-over-week yet again, reaching 162 today compared to 159 on June 30. The number of active rigs in Alberta increased by 4, a 3.8% increase. BC’s rig count increased for the second consecutive week, reaching 21 active rigs. Saskatchewan’s week end active rig count decreased for the second week in a row, dropping to 31 on June 30 compared to 33 on June 23. The highest active rig count observed this week was 176 on June 26, which was also the highest rig count observed since March.

The number of active oil rigs was down this week, dropping from 104 on June 23 to 98 today. Today’s oil rig count is the lowest we’ve observed since June 7. Gas rigs, on the other hand, are at their highest level since April 26. Today’s gas rig count (54) is 14.9% higher than we observed on June 30. There are 10 rigs classified as either “Other” or “Unknown”, an increase of 3 compared to last week.

Drilling rig fleet utilization rates also continue to rise, reaching 38.6% today compared to 37.6% on June 23. As was the case last week, utilization rates for the week peaked on Monday at 40.4%, the highest level we’ve seen since March.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.