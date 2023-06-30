US crude oil output fell in April as demand slowed – EIA

U.S. field production of crude oil fell in April to 12.615 million barrels per day (bpd), its lowest since February, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Friday.

U.S. product supplied of crude and petroleum products – a proxy for demand – fell slightly to 20.446 million bpd, EIA data showed. Product supplied of finished motor gasoline fell to 8.996 million bpd in April from 9.007 million bpd in March.

Demand for distillates also slowed in April, with products supplied down to 3.9 million bpd, the lowest reading since December. Jet fuel demand rose, however, to 1.615 million bpd in April, its highest since August.

Crude oil output declines were led by Gulf of Mexico (GOM) producers, who produced 7.4% lesser oil in April to 1.734 million bpd in April from the Federal offshore GOM region.

Field output in Texas, the top U.S. oil producing state, fell marginally to 5.398 million bpd in April.

Gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose 0.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to a record 113.9 bcfd in April, according to the EIA’s monthly 914 production report. That topped the prior all-time high of 113.8 bcfd in March 2023.

In top gas-producing states, monthly output in April eased 0.3% to 20.7 bcfd in Pennsylvania and rose 0.3% to a record 33.2 bcfd in Texas. That topped the prior all-time high of 33.1 bcfd in Texas in March 2023 and compares with a record 21.8 bcfd in Pennsylvania in December 2021.

