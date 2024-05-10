Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Yangarra Resources
|YGR.TO
|7.14%
|Gear Energy
|GXE.TO
|5.56%
|Spartan Delta
|SDE.TO
|5.06%
|Highwood Asset Management
|HAM.V
|5.00%
|Suncor Energy
|SU.TO
|4.84%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Obsidian Energy
|OBE.TO
|-3.19%
|Saturn Oil & Gas
|SOIL.TO
|-3.45%
|Kelt Exploration
|KEL.TO
|-3.80%
|Coelacanth Energy
|CEI.V
|-4.88%
|Journey Energy
|JOY.TO
|-5.65%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
From 0 to 20,500 bbl/d in 3 years – The Baytex Peavine area Clearwater story – BOE Intel
Saturn to acquire assets from Crescent Point – view deal metrics and asset maps – BOE Intel
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
ATCO Energy Systems announces its largest ever energy infrastructure project: Yellowhead Mainline to drive economic growth in Alberta
Crescent Point announces sale of non-core assets
Journey Energy Inc. enters into a Joint Venture for developing its joint Duvernay lands in the West Shale Basin
Game changer: Trans Mountain pipeline expansion complete and starting to flow Canada’s oil to the world
Spartan Delta Corp. announces strategic Duvernay acquisition, first quarter 2024 results, and updated guidance for 2024