TOP WELL REPORT – May volumes – Crescent Point’s Montney acquisition begins to bear fruit already, while Ovintiv natural gas dominance continues

The May data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. This was a bit of a different month for our top well list due to the wildfires and resulting production curtailments from some operators. Despite the downtime, there were still some big wells in May.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of May is below. Note that the liquids column in the natural gas wells list only counts oil or condensate, and not other NGLs. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

Crescent Point had 4 of the top 5 oil wells in the month, with rates ranging from 983 bbl/d to 1,648 bbl/d. These wells belong to Crescent Point now since the closing of the Montney acquisition, although the licensee technically shows as Spartan Delta for a little while longer.

Kelt had the top Charlie Lake well in the month and the number 4 overall oil/condensate well, with an averaged daily rate of 1,062 bbl/d from the Valhalla field.

Candian Natural Resources made the top wells list in a couple different areas with 5 wells making the list; 2 Montney wells in BC at Fireweed, and 3 Montney wells in Alberta at Elmworth/Wembley.

ARC Resources had 2 of the top 15 wells from Kakwa with condensate rates ranging from 762-823 bbl/d.

Aspenleaf’s intriguing results at Leduc continue this month, with the 6th best oil/condensate well. For more on Aspenleaf, read our Private Company Review.

North 40’s big Basal-Quartz well from last month continued to produce at impressive rates, coming in at 826 b/d in the month.

Hammerhead Resources had one well from its winter drilling program that continues to produce at impressive rates, coming in at 767 b/d in the month.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – MAY VOLUMES

Notable natural gas wells:

Ovintiv was back into the top spot after losing the top spot in April. 14/15 of the top natural gas wells in May belonged to Ovintiv. Unsurprisingly, all came from the company’s Montney development in northeast BC at Sunrise and at Swanlake, which continues to post the highest gas rates in Canada. Showing the quality of the acreage, these wells were well spread out over several different townships as you can see on the map below.

Continuing the trend of the last few months, a Falher well did sneak into the top gas wells list, coming in at #13 from Canadian Natural Resources at Smoky.

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – MAY VOLUMES

*note the liquids column in this list only counts oil/condensate and not other NGLs.