TOP WELL REPORT – May volumes – Crescent Point’s Montney acquisition begins to bear fruit already, while Ovintiv natural gas dominance continues

The May data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. This was a bit of a different month for our top well list due to the wildfires and resulting production curtailments from some operators. Despite the downtime, there were still some big wells in May.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of May is below. Note that the liquids column in the natural gas wells list only counts oil or condensate, and not other NGLs. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

  • Crescent Point had 4 of the top 5 oil wells in the month, with rates ranging from 983 bbl/d to 1,648 bbl/d. These wells belong to Crescent Point now since the closing of the Montney acquisition, although the licensee technically shows as Spartan Delta for a little while longer.
  • Kelt had the top Charlie Lake well in the month and the number 4 overall oil/condensate well, with an averaged daily rate of 1,062 bbl/d from the Valhalla field.
  • Candian Natural Resources made the top wells list in a couple different areas with 5 wells making the list; 2 Montney wells in BC at Fireweed, and 3 Montney wells in Alberta at Elmworth/Wembley.
  • ARC Resources had 2 of the top 15 wells from Kakwa with condensate rates ranging from 762-823 bbl/d.
  • Aspenleaf’s intriguing results at Leduc continue this month, with the 6th best oil/condensate well. For more on Aspenleaf, read our Private Company Review.
  • North 40’s big Basal-Quartz well from last month continued to produce at impressive rates, coming in at 826 b/d in the month.
  • Hammerhead Resources had one well from its winter drilling program that continues to produce at impressive rates, coming in at 767 b/d in the month.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – MAY VOLUMES

Licensee Province UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
Spartan Delta Corp. AB 100020906904W600 Elmworth Montney 49,454.0 1,648.0 2,067.0 2023-03-13 108,624.0
Spartan Delta Corp. AB 104141106903W600 Bezanson Montney 38,790.0 1,293.0 2,539.0 2023-04-13 57,075.0
Spartan Delta Corp. AB 103141106903W600 Bezanson Montney 32,752.0 1,092.0 2,872.0 2023-04-13 46,441.0
Kelt Exploration Ltd. AB 100012207808W600 Valhalla Charlie Lake 31,867.0 1,062.0 2,173.0 2023-03-18 683.0 39,155.0
Spartan Delta Corp. AB 102031406903W600 Bezanson Montney 29,490.0 983.0 1,977.0 2023-04-13 41,973.0
Aspenleaf Energy Limited AB 100040505126W402 Leduc-Woodbend Nisku 28,224.0 941.0 932.0 2023-01-01 714.0 116,606.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited BC 200D082G094A1300 Fireweed Montney 25,801.0 860.0 5,498.0 2023-03-01 744.0 42,189.0
North 40 Resources Ltd. AB 103131502819W400 Wayne-Rosedale Basal Quartz 24,793.0 826.0 1,010.0 2023-03-23 736.0 51,253.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 104010506304W600 Kakwa Montney 24,684.0 823.0 7,239.0 2023-04-02 29,107.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited AB 103042107108W600 Wembley Montney 24,446.0 815.0 2,670.0 2023-05-01 439.0 24,447.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited BC 200C082G094A1300 Fireweed Montney 23,624.0 787.0 5,541.0 2023-04-01 744.0 44,614.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited AB 100012406705W600 Elmworth Montney 23,308.0 777.0 9,097.0 2023-04-01 744.0 54,217.0
Hammerhead Resources Ulc AB 100131006604W600 Karr Montney 23,002.0 767.0 6,024.0 2022-11-22 171,394.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 103053506205W602 Kakwa Montney 22,865.0 762.0 5,679.0 2023-03-23 26,318.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited AB 102042107108W600 Wembley Montney 22,475.0 749.0 2,362.0 2023-05-01 371.0 22,475.0

Notable natural gas wells:

  • Ovintiv was back into the top spot after losing the top spot in April. 14/15 of the top natural gas wells in May belonged to Ovintiv. Unsurprisingly, all came from the company’s Montney development in northeast BC at Sunrise and at Swanlake, which continues to post the highest gas rates in Canada. Showing the quality of the acreage, these wells were well spread out over several different townships as you can see on the map below.
  • Continuing the trend of the last few months, a Falher well did sneak into the top gas wells list, coming in at #13 from Canadian Natural Resources at Smoky.

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – MAY VOLUMES

Licensee UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Gas Production (mcf) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Gas (mcf)
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100093007916W600 Sunrise Montney 908,557.0 30,285.0 407.0 2023-03-01 732.0 2,038,113.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100081707714W600 Swanlake Montney 846,439.0 28,215.0 432.0 2022-11-01 730.0 5,590,504.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102091707714W600 Swanlake Montney 842,483.0 28,083.0 416.0 2022-11-01 730.0 5,418,777.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103093007915W600 Sunrise Montney 838,736.0 27,958.0 373.0 2023-04-01 732.0 1,518,873.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103091707714W600 Swanlake Montney 835,894.0 27,863.0 401.0 2022-11-01 730.0 5,361,589.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103053307916W600 Sunrise Montney 762,443.0 25,415.0 110.0 2023-03-01 732.0 1,694,902.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100093007915W600 Sunrise Montney 634,862.0 21,162.0 291.0 2023-03-01 732.0 1,455,261.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100123307916W600 Sunrise Montney 576,064.0 19,202.0 67.0 2023-03-01 732.0 1,533,935.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100112207917W600 Sunrise Montney 567,942.0 18,931.0 18.0 2022-10-01 704.0 5,150,355.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 104040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 567,535.0 18,918.0 0.0 2022-08-01 622.0 7,228,959.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100062707916W600 Sunrise Montney 557,008.0 18,567.0 30.0 2022-05-01 732.0 9,092,039.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100060807816W600 Sunrise Montney 556,606.0 18,554.0 0.0 2022-08-01 603.0 6,754,958.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited 100142605802W602 Smoky Falher 545,856.0 18,195.0 0.0 2023-04-01 804,358.0

*note the liquids column in this list only counts oil/condensate and not other NGLs.