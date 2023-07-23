Chevron announces second quarter 2023 performance highlights

- Reported earnings of $6.0 billion; adjusted earnings of $5.8 billion
- Record Permian Basin production, 11 percent higher than the year-ago period
- Record shareholder distributions of $7.2 billion
- PDC Energy, Inc. acquisition expected to close in August 2023
Performance Summary
|YTD
|Unit
|2Q 2023
|1Q 2023
|2Q 2022
|2Q 2023
|2Q 2022
|Total Earnings / (Loss)
|$ MM
|$
|6,010
|$
|6,574
|$
|11,622
|$
|12,584
|$
|17,881
|Upstream
|$ MM
|$
|4,936
|$
|5,161
|$
|8,558
|$
|10,097
|$
|15,492
|Downstream
|$ MM
|$
|1,507
|$
|1,800
|$
|3,523
|$
|3,307
|$
|3,854
|All Other
|$ MM
|$
|(433)
|$
|(387)
|$
|(459)
|$
|(820)
|$
|(1,465)
|Earnings Per Share – Diluted
|$/Share
|$
|3.20
|$
|3.46
|$
|5.95
|$
|6.66
|$
|9.17
|Adjusted Earnings (1)
|$ MM
|$
|5,775
|$
|6,744
|$
|11,365
|$
|12,519
|$
|17,908
|Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted (1)
|$/Share
|$
|3.08
|$
|3.55
|$
|5.82
|$
|6.63
|$
|9.18
|Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO)
|$ B
|$
|6.3
|$
|7.2
|$
|13.8
|$
|13.5
|$
|21.8
|CFFO Excluding Working Capital (1)
|$ B
|$
|9.4
|$
|9.0
|$
|13.3
|$
|18.5
|$
|22.2
|Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)
|%
|13.4
|%
|14.6
|%
|26.5
|%
|14.1
|%
|20.7
|%
|Capital Expenditures (Capex)
|$ B
|$
|3.8
|$
|3.0
|$
|3.2
|$
|6.8
|$
|5.1
|Affiliate Capex
|$ B
|$
|1.0
|$
|0.9
|$
|0.8
|$
|1.8
|$
|1.5
|Debt Ratio (end of period)
|%
|12.0
|%
|12.7
|%
|14.6
|%
|12.0
|%
|14.6
|%
|Net Oil-Equivalent Production
|MBOED
|2,959
|2,979
|2,896
|2,968
|2,978
|US Net Oil-Equivalent Production
|MBOED
|1,219
|1,167
|1,172
|1,193
|1,178
|Int’l Net Oil-Equivalent Production
|MBOED
|1,740
|1,812
|1,724
|1,775
|1,800
|(1) See Attachment 1 for non-GAAP reconciliations
Performance Highlights
- Permian Basin production of 772,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day set a new quarterly record. Early 2023 Permian well performance in company-operated assets is on track with our full year guidance. The company’s deep resource inventory and advantaged royalty position is expected to deliver strong cash flow through 2040.
- The major projects at the company’s 50 percent owned affiliate, TengizChevroil LLP, are 98 percent complete, with approximately 66 percent progress on pre-startup commissioning activities. Cost and schedule guidance is unchanged.
- Quarterly shareholder distributions were a record $7.2 billion, including dividends of $2.8 billion and share repurchases of $4.4 billion (over 27 million shares repurchased during the quarter and nearly 50 million shares year-to-date).
- The company expects to close the acquisition of PDC Energy, Inc. in August 2023.
