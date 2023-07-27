Advantage announces second quarter 2023 financial and operating results

CALGARY, AB, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ – Advantage Energy Ltd. (“Advantage” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report its second quarter 2023 results, including continued strong well performance and a successful major planned production outage while net debta remained on-target. Development operations continued at a steady pace with a focus on our liquids-weighted assets at Wembley, Valhalla and Progress.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Cash provided by operating activities of $38.0 million

Adjusted funds flow (“AFF”) a of $52.4 million or $0.31 per share a

of or per share Cash used in investing activities was $88.4 million

Net capital expenditures a were $64.9 million

were Net income of $2.2 million or $0.02 per share

or per share Repurchased 1.9 million shares at a cost of $14.2 million ( $7.45 /share average)

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Quarterly production of 51,842 boe/d (272.9 MMcf/d natural gas and 6,355 bbls/d liquids), an 11% decrease from the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to the planned turnaround at the Glacier Gas Plant, with minor impacts from certain unplanned disruptions including wildfires

Quarterly liquids production of 6,355 bbls/d (2,801 bbls/d crude oil, 871 bbls/d condensate and 2,683 bbls/d NGLs), on-track to grow annually by more than 20% as compared to 2022

At Glacier, winter program gas wells delivered an average IP30 of 14.3 MMcf/d

The Glacier Gas Plant expansion to 425 MMcf/d capacity was completed, with peak gas rates having now exceeded 410 MMcf/d (raw)

At Wembley , winter program wells delivered an average IP30 of 1,572 boe/d (3.4 MMcf/d natural gas, 649 bbls/d crude oil and 353 bbls/d NGLs), including Advantage’s first D4 well (IP30 of 2,107 boe/d including 4.5 MMcf/d natural gas, 1,026 bbls/d crude oil and 333 bbls/d NGLs). Three additional Wembley D3 wells remain behind pipe with production expected to begin in August.

a Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities.

Marketing Update

Advantage has hedged approximately 24% of its forecast natural gas production for summer 2023 and 16% for winter 2023/24. As part of our ongoing efforts to expand our natural gas export capacity and reduce concentration risk, Advantage successfully acquired 61 MMcf/d of new long-term Empress capacity commencing April 2026.

Looking Forward

To maximize shareholder value, Advantage remains focused on growing AFF per sharea through organic growth and share repurchases. Advantage’s three-year plan is to deliver compound annual production growth of approximately 10% with annual capital spending between $250 million and $300 million. All free cash flowa is planned to be returned to shareholders via share buybacks with our net debta target between $170 million and $230 million (excludes Entropy Inc., a subsidiary of Advantage).

Advantage’s 2023 capital guidance remains between $250 million and $280 million. Production guidance for 2023 remains between 59,000 boe/d and 62,500 boe/d, with operational outperformance partially offset by unplanned events including third-party pipeline restrictions. During the major turnaround at the Glacier Gas Plant in May 2023, two unplanned maintenance issues arose that extended the outage by three days, impacting second quarter production by an additional 2%. Production growth is planned to resume in the second half of 2023.

With modern, low emissions-intensity assets and ownership of 85%b of Entropy Inc., the Corporation continues to proudly deliver clean, reliable, sustainable energy, contributing to a reduction in global emissions by displacing high-carbon fuels. Advantage wishes to thank our employees, Board of Directors and our shareholders for their ongoing support.

Below are complete tables showing financial and operating highlights.

__________________________ b Advantage currently owns 90% of Entropy’s common shares. Assuming Brookfield Global Transition Fund’s currently-held unsecured debentures are exchanged for common shares according to the terms of the investment agreement, Advantage will own 85% of Entropy’s common shares.

Financial Highlights Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial Statement Highlights Natural gas and liquids sales 107,240 314,297 253,239 491,866 Net income and comprehensive income 2,211 164,234 31,325 183,730 per basic share (2) 0.02 0.86 0.19 0.96 Basic weighted average shares (000) 167,268 190,415 167,298 190,621 Cash provided by operating activities 37,966 157,439 143,921 266,596 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 43,778 (37,556) (14,581) (88,325) Cash used in investing activities (88,439) (80,720) (174,029) (157,703) Other Financial Highlights Adjusted funds flow (1) 52,381 187,056 149,214 295,934 per boe (1) 11.10 34.05 15.00 28.85 per basic share (1)(2) 0.31 0.98 0.89 1.55 Net capital expenditures (1) 64,924 47,570 181,624 133,584 Free cash flow (1) (12,543) 139,486 (32,410) 162,350 Working capital surplus (1) 12,949 77,858 12,949 77,858 Bank indebtedness 226,442 106,776 226,442 106,776 Net debt (1) (3) 229,426 44,301 229,426 44,301

(1) Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. (2) Based on basic weighted average shares outstanding. (3) Consolidated net debt of $229.4 million includes $214.7 million with Advantage and $14.7 million with Entropy.

Operating Highlights Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Production Crude oil (bbls/d) 2,801 2,858 2,269 1,933 Condensate (bbls/d) 871 1,128 1,014 1,093 NGLs (bbls/d) 2,683 3,392 2,780 3,124 Total liquids production (bbls/d) 6,355 7,378 6,063 6,150 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 272,919 317,976 293,482 303,183 Total production (boe/d) 51,842 60,374 54,976 56,681 Average realized prices (including realized

derivatives) Natural gas ($/Mcf) (1) 2.81 6.75 3.67 5.94 Liquids ($/bbl) (1) 75.36 107.83 76.48 97.77 Operating Netback ($/boe) Natural gas and liquids sales (1) 22.73 57.21 25.45 47.94 Realized gains (losses) on derivatives (1) 1.07 (8.50) 2.32 (5.57) Processing and other income (1) 0.22 0.41 0.29 0.36 Net sales of purchased natural gas (1) (0.05) – (0.02) 0.01 Royalty expense (1) (1.33) (6.17) (2.31) (4.90) Operating expense (1) (4.44) (2.75) (3.92) (2.77) Transportation expense (1) (4.34) (4.44) (4.33) (4.40) Operating netback (1) 13.86 35.76 17.48 30.67

(1) Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see “Specified Financial Measures” for the composition of such specified financial measure, an explanation of how such specified financial measure provides useful information to a reader and the purposes for which management of Advantage uses the specified financial measure, and/or where required, a reconciliation of the specified financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Specified Financial Measures

Throughout this news release, Advantage discloses certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position, and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), cash provided by operating activities, and cash used in investing activities, as indicators of Advantage’s performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Funds Flow

The Corporation considers adjusted funds flow to be a useful measure of Advantage’s ability to generate cash from the production of natural gas and liquids, which may be used to settle outstanding debt and obligations, support future capital expenditures plans, or return capital to shareholders. Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from adjusted funds flow as they may vary significantly between periods and are not considered to be indicative of the Corporation’s operating performance as they are a function of the timeliness of collecting receivables and paying payables. Expenditures on decommissioning liabilities are excluded from the calculation as the amount and timing of these expenditures are unrelated to current production and are partially discretionary due to the nature of our low liability. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities 37,966 157,439 143,921 266,596 Expenditures on decommissioning liability 46 103 499 554 Changes in non-cash working capital 14,369 29,514 4,794 28,784 Adjusted funds flow 52,381 187,056 149,214 295,934



Net Capital Expenditures

Net capital expenditures include total capital expenditures related to property, plant and equipment, exploration and evaluation assets and intangible assets. Management considers this measure reflective of actual capital activity for the period as it excludes changes in working capital related to other periods and excludes cash receipts on government grants. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash used in investing activities 88,439 80,720 174,029 157,703 Changes in non-cash working capital (23,515) (33,150) 7,595 (24,124) Project funding received – – – 5 Net capital expenditures 64,924 47,570 181,624 133,584



Free Cash Flow

Advantage computes free cash flow as adjusted funds flow less net capital expenditures. Advantage uses free cash flow as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Advantage’s business by measuring its cash available after net capital expenditures to settle outstanding debt and obligations and potentially return capital to shareholders by paying dividends or buying back common shares. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities 37,966 157,439 143,921 266,596 Cash used in investing activities (88,439) (80,720) (174,029) (157,703) Changes in non-cash working capital 37,884 62,664 (2,801) 52,908 Expenditures on decommissioning liability 46 103 499 554 Project funding received – – – (5) Free cash flow (12,543) 139,486 (32,410) 162,350



Operating Netback

Operating netback is comprised of natural gas and liquids sales, realized gains (losses) on derivatives, processing and other income, net sales of purchased natural gas, net of expenses resulting from field operations, including royalty expense, operating expense and transportation expense. Operating netback provides Management and users with a measure to compare the profitability of field operations between companies, development areas and specific wells. The composition of operating netback is as follows:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Natural gas and liquids sales 107,240 314,297 253,239 491,866 Realized losses on derivatives 5,068 (46,679) 23,093 (57,122) Processing and other income 1,020 2,277 2,840 3,715 Net sales of purchased natural gas (247) – (247) 70 Royalty expense (6,274) (33,924) (22,976) (50,221) Operating expense (20,968) (15,088) (38,971) (28,381) Transportation expense (20,459) (24,378) (43,106) (45,131) Operating netback 65,380 196,505 173,872 314,796



Non-GAAP Ratios

Adjusted Funds Flow per Share

Adjusted funds flow per share is derived by dividing adjusted funds flow by the basic weighted average shares outstanding of the Corporation. Management believes that adjusted funds flow per share provides investors an indicator of funds generated from the business that could be allocated to each shareholder’s equity position.

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted funds flow 52,381 187,056 149,214 295,934 Weighted average shares outstanding (000) 167,268 190,415 167,298 190,621 Adjusted funds flow per share ($/share) 0.31 0.98 0.89 1.55



Adjusted Funds Flow per BOE

Adjusted funds flow per boe is derived by dividing adjusted funds flow by the total production in boe for the reporting period. Adjusted funds flow per boe is a useful ratio that allows users to compare the Corporation’s adjusted funds flow against other competitor corporations with different rates of production.

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted funds flow 52,381 187,056 149,214 295,934 Total production (boe/d) 51,842 60,374 54,976 56,681 Days in period 91 91 181 181 Total production (boe) 4,717,622 5,494,034 9,950,656 10,259,261 Adjusted funds flow per BOE ($/boe) 11.10 34.05 15.00 28.85



Operating netback per BOE

Operating netback per boe is derived by dividing each component of operating netback by the total production in boe for the reporting period. Operating netback per boe provides Management and users with a measure to compare the profitability of field operations between companies, development areas and specific wells against other competitor corporations with different rates of production.

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating netback 65,380 196,505 173,872 314,796 Total production (boe/d) 51,842 60,374 54,976 56,681 Days in period 91 91 181 181 Total production (boe) 4,717,622 5,494,034 9,950,656 10,259,261 Operating netback per BOE ($/boe) 13.86 35.76 17.48 30.67



Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated by dividing net capital expenditures by adjusted funds flow. Advantage uses payout ratio as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Advantage’s business by measuring its cash available after net capital expenditures to settle outstanding debt and obligations and potentially return capital to shareholders by paying dividends or buying back common shares.

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net capital expenditures 64,924 47,570 181,624 133,584 Adjusted funds flow 52,381 187,056 149,214 295,934 Payout ratio 1.2 0.3 1.2 0.5



Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow Ratio

Net debt to adjusted funds flow is calculated by dividing net debt by adjusted fund flow for the previous four quarters. Net debt to adjusted funds flow is a coverage ratio that provides Management and users the ability to determine how long it would take the Corporation to repay its bank indebtedness if it devoted all its adjusted funds flow to debt repayment.

($000, except as otherwise indicated) June 30 2023 June 30 2022 Net Debt 229,426 44,301 Adjusted funds flow (prior four quarters) 370,070 430,514 Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio 0.6 0.1



Capital Management Measures

Working capital

Working capital is a capital management financial measure that provides Management and users with a measure of the Corporation’s short-term operating liquidity. By excluding short-term derivatives and the current portion of provision and other liabilities, Management and users can determine if the Corporation’s energy operations are sufficient to cover the short-term operating requirements. Working capital is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities. In 2022, the Corporation reclassified deferred share units which were previously included in trade and other accrued liabilities, to provisions and other liabilities. Management determined that by reclassifying the deferred share units to provisions and other liabilities, users can better assess the Corporation’s short-term operating requirements. Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the reclassification.

A summary of working capital as at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 is as follows:

June 30 2023 June 30 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 4,251 45,806 Trade and other receivables 55,112 106,934 Prepaid expenses and deposits 17,158 6,912 Trade and other accrued liabilities (63,572) (81,794) Working capital surplus 12,949 77,858



Net Debt

Net debt is a capital management financial measure that provides Management and users with a measure to assess the Corporation’s liquidity. Net debt is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities. Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the reclassification of deferred share units in trade and other accrued liabilities which affects net debt.

A summary of the reconciliation of net debt as at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 is as follows:

June 30 2023 June 30 2022 Bank indebtedness 226,442 106,776 Unsecured debentures 15,933 15,383 Working capital surplus deficit (12,949) (77,858) Net debt 229,426 44,301