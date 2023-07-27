Ovintiv reports second quarter 2023 financial and operating results

Strong Results Across Portfolio Drive Higher Full Year Production Guidance and Reduced Capital and Per Unit Cost Guidance

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Generated net earnings of $336 million, cash from operating activities of $831 million, Non-GAAP Cash Flow of $699 million and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow of $59 million after capital expenditures of $640 million

Exceeded second quarter production guidance on every product with average total production volumes of 573 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“MBOE/d”), including 186 thousand barrels per day (“Mbbls/d”) of oil and condensate, 97 Mbbls/d of other NGLs (C2 to C4) and 1,743 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) of natural gas

Increased full year 2023 production guidance and lowered both full year 2023 capital and per unit cost guidance

Closed the previously announced acquisition of Midland Basin assets, which added approximately 65,000 net acres and approximately 1,050 net well locations to Ovintiv’s Permian inventory

Closed the previously announced sale of Ovintiv’s Bakken assets, representing the Company’s exit from the play

Announced inclusion on the S&P 400 index effective June 20, 2023

Returned $172 million to shareholders through the combination of base dividend payments and share buybacks

Announced a 20% increase to quarterly per share dividend payment representing an annualized dividend of $1.20 per share of common stock

DENVER, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

“Our outstanding second quarter results demonstrate our capability to use innovation to increase well productivity per lateral foot and drive returns,” said Ovintiv President and CEO, Brendan McCracken. “We have seamlessly integrated the newly acquired Midland Basin assets into our existing Permian operations. Our team is already deploying the same drilling and completion designs that have been delivering exceptional results on our legacy position and our first, fully Ovintiv-designed wells are expected to be online late in the fourth quarter.

Our high-graded portfolio and our leading capital efficiency have positioned us to deliver superior durable returns for our shareholders for many years to come.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

The Company recorded net earnings of $336 million, or $1.34 per diluted share of common stock. Included in net earnings were net gains on risk management of $147 million, before tax.

Cash from operating activities was $831 million, Non-GAAP Cash Flow was $699 million and capital investment totaled approximately $640 million, resulting in $59 million of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow.

Second quarter capital investment was lower than the second quarter guidance range of $670 million to $710 million resulting from capital efficiencies.

Second quarter average total production volumes were above Company guidance on all products at approximately 573 MBOE/d, including 186 Mbbls/d of oil and condensate, 97 Mbbls/d of other NGLs and 1,743 MMcf/d of natural gas.

Upstream operating expense was $3.23 per barrel of oil equivalent (“BOE”), which included a recovery of prior years’ costs of $23 million. Upstream transportation and processing costs were $7.97 per BOE. Production, mineral and other taxes were $1.43 per BOE. These costs were below the midpoint of guidance on a combined basis.

Excluding the impact of hedges, second quarter average realized prices were $71.50 per barrel for oil and condensate (97% of WTI), $14.43 per barrel for other NGLs (C2-C4) and $1.95 per thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) for natural gas (93% of NYMEX) resulting in a total average realized price of $31.56 per BOE. Including the impact of hedges, the average realized prices for oil and condensate and other NGLs were unchanged, while the average realized price for natural gas was $1.98 per Mcf (94% of NYMEX).

2023 Guidance

The Company issued its third quarter 2023 guidance and revised its full year guidance. Full year production guidance was increased due to strong well productivity across the portfolio and lower royalty rates in the Montney. Full year capital guidance was decreased due to execution efficiencies and cost savings.

Full Year 2023 Guidance Updates 3Q 2023 Previous Updated Total Production (MBOE/d) 540 – 560 521 – 546 535 – 550 Oil & Condensate (Mbbls/d) 202 – 208 186 – 196 190 – 196 NGLs (C2 – C4) (Mbbls/d) 80 – 85 80 – 85 83 – 87 Natural Gas (MMcf/d) 1,575 – 1,625 1,525 – 1,575 1,575 – 1,625 Capital Investment ($ Millions) $840 – $890 $2,680 – $2,980 $2,680 – $2,850

Ovintiv expects capital investment in the third quarter to be the high point for the year as a result of the high level of activity in the Midland Basin assets at the time of acquisition. The Company expects the vast majority of the acquired wells in progress to be on production by year-end. Total company oil and condensate production is expected to average 210 Mbbls/d in the second half of the year, with volumes growing from the third quarter to the fourth quarter. On a combined basis, per unit upstream operating expense and upstream transportation and processing expense are expected to be five percent lower in the second half of the year compared to the original full year 2023 guidance.

2024 Outlook

In 2024, Ovintiv expects to deliver total company average oil and condensate production volumes of greater than 200 Mbbls/d with total capital investment of $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion. The Company’s production profile is expected to normalize by mid-year 2024 with second-half 2024 oil and condensate production stabilizing at 200 Mbbls/d.

Returns to Shareholders

Ovintiv remains committed to its capital allocation framework, which returns at least 50% of post base dividend Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow to shareholders through buybacks and/or variable dividends.

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company returned approximately $172 million to shareholders through share buybacks totaling approximately $90 million and its base dividend of approximately $82 million.

During the second quarter, Ovintiv purchased for cancellation, approximately 2.5 million shares of common stock at an average price of $35.84 per share.

Continued Balance Sheet Focus

Ovintiv had $3.2 billion in total liquidity as of June 30, 2023, which included available credit facilities of $3,150 million, available uncommitted demand lines of $278 million, and cash and cash equivalents of $52 million, net of outstanding commercial paper of $330 million. The Company’s long-term debt totaled $6.1 billion.

Ovintiv reported Debt to EBITDA of 1.2 times and Non-GAAP Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 1.7 times as of June 30, 2023.

The Company remains committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and is currently rated investment grade by four credit rating agencies. Ovintiv maintains a long-term leverage target of 1.0 times Non-GAAP Debt to Adjusted EBITDA with an associated long-term total debt target of $4.0 billion.

Dividend Declared

On July 27, 2023, Ovintiv’s Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023.

Asset Highlights

Permian

Permian production averaged 139 MBOE/d (79% liquids) in the second quarter. The Company had 27 net wells turned in line (“TIL”). Ovintiv plans to invest approximately $1.4 to $1.5 billion in the play in 2023 to bring on 150 to 170 net wells TIL.

Montney

Montney production averaged 248 MBOE/d (21% liquids) in the second quarter. The Company had 29 net wells TIL. Ovintiv plans to invest approximately $500 to $600 million in the play in 2023 to bring on 70 to 80 net wells TIL.

Uinta

Uinta production averaged 22 MBOE/d (85% liquids) in the second quarter. The Company had three net wells TIL. Ovintiv plans to invest approximately $400 to $450 million in the play in 2023 to bring on 25 to 30 net wells TIL.

Anadarko

Anadarko production averaged 124 MBOE/d (61% liquids) in the second quarter. The Company had seven net wells TIL. Ovintiv plans to invest approximately $175 to $200 million in the play in 2023 to bring on 20 to 25 net wells TIL.

For additional information, please refer to the Second Quarter 2023 Results Presentation available on Ovintiv's website, www.ovintiv.com under Presentations and Events – Ovintiv . Supplemental Information, and Non-GAAP Definitions and Reconciliations, are available on Ovintiv's website under Financial Documents Library.

Refer to Note 1 Non-GAAP measures and the tables in this release for reconciliation to comparable GAAP financial measures.

Capital Investment and Production

(for the period ended June 30) 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 Capital Expenditures (1) ($ millions) 640 511 Oil (Mbbls/d) 142.4 132.8 NGLs – Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d) 43.5 42.6 Oil & Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d) 185.9 175.4 NGLs – Other (Mbbls/d) 96.8 87.0 Total Liquids (Mbbls/d) 282.7 262.4 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 1,743 1,426 Total production (MBOE/d) 573.0 500.0

(1) Including capitalized directly attributable internal costs.

Second Quarter Financial Summary

(for the period ended June 30) ($ millions) 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 Cash From (Used In) Operating Activities Deduct (Add Back): Net change in other assets and liabilities Net change in non-cash working capital 831 (12) 144 1,344 (13) 133 Non-GAAP Cash Flow (1) 699 1,224 Non-GAAP Cash Flow (1) 699 1,224 Less: Capital Expenditures (2) 640 511 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (1) 59 713 Net Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Before-tax (Addition) Deduction: Unrealized gain (loss) on risk management Non-operating foreign exchange gain (loss) 437 142 (15) 1,422 513 (7) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Income tax expense (recovery) 310 78 916 288 Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings (1) 232 628

(1) Non-GAAP Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP measures as defined in Note 1. (2) Including capitalized directly attributable internal costs.

Realized Pricing Summary (Including the impact of realized gains (losses) on risk management)

(for the period ended June 30) 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 Liquids ($/bbl) WTI 73.78 108.41 Realized Liquids Prices Oil 72.83 89.16 NGLs – Plant Condensate 67.14 89.67 Oil & Plant Condensate 71.50 89.29 NGLs – Other 14.43 37.03 Total NGLs 30.78 54.34 Natural Gas NYMEX ($/MMBtu) 2.10 7.17 Realized Natural Gas Price ($/Mcf) 1.98 2.78



Cost Summary

(for the period ended June 30) ($/BOE, except as indicated) 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 Production, mineral and other taxes 1.43 2.58 Upstream transportation and processing 7.97 9.08 Upstream operating 3.23 3.83 Administrative, excluding long-term incentive, transaction and legal costs, and current expected credit losses 1.28 1.36



Debt to EBITDA (1)

($ millions, except as indicated) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Long-Term Debt, including Current Portion 6,134 3,570 Net Earnings (Loss) 3,344 3,637 Add back (Deduct): Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,354 1,113 Interest 297 311 Income tax expense (recovery) 90 (77) EBITDA 5,085 4,984 Debt to EBITDA (times) 1.2 0.7



Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1)

($ millions, except as indicated) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Long-Term Debt, including Current Portion 6,134 3,570 Net Earnings (Loss) 3,344 3,637 Add back (Deduct): Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,354 1,113 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 17 18 Interest 297 311 Unrealized (gains) losses on risk management (1,400) (741) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 35 15 Other (gains) losses, net (20) (33) Income tax expense (recovery) 90 (77) Adjusted EBITDA 3,717 4,243 Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (times) 1.7 0.8

1) Debt to EBITDA and Debt to Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures as defined in Note 1.



Hedge Details as of June 30, 2023

Oil and Condensate Hedges ($/bbl) 3Q 2023 4Q 2023 1Q 2024 2Q 2024 3Q 2024 4Q 2024 WTI Swaps 35 Mbbls/d $76.94 35 Mbbls/d $76.94 25 Mbbls/d $73.69 25 Mbbls/d $73.69 0 – 0 – WTI Collars Call Strike Put Strike 35 Mbbls/d $87.60 $65.00 35 Mbbls/d $87.60 $65.00 75 Mbbls/d $82.29 $64.33 75 Mbbls/d $80.39 $65.00 0 – – 0 – – WTI 3-Way Options

Short CallLong Put Short Put 40 Mbbls/d $119.01 $66.25 $50.00 40 Mbbls/d $104.19 $65.00 $50.00 0 – – – 0 – – – 23 Mbbls/d $90.27 $65.00 $50.00 10 Mbbls/d $89.79 $65.00 $50.00

Natural Gas Hedges ($/Mcf) 3Q 2023 4Q 2023 1Q 2024 2Q 2024 3Q 2024 4Q 2024 NYMEX Swaps 0 – 0 – 200 MMcf/d $3.62 200 MMcf/d $3.62 200 MMcf/d $3.62 200 MMcf/d $3.62 NYMEX Collars Call Strike Put Strike 200 MMcf/d $3.68 $3.00 200 MMcf/d $3.68 $3.00 400 MMcf/d $5.10 $3.00 400 MMcf/d $3.40 $3.00 400 MMcf/d $3.40 $3.00 400 MMcf/d $5.57 $3.00 NYMEX 3-Way Options

Call StrikePut Strike Sold Put Strike 390 MMcf/d $7.72 $3.71 $2.51 400 MMcf/d $10.05 $4.00 $3.00 100 MMcf/d $4.79 $3.00 $2.25 200 MMcf/d $4.44 $3.00 $2.25 200 MMcf/d $4.44 $3.00 $2.25 100 MMcf/d $4.79 $3.00 $2.25 Waha Basis Swaps 30 MMcf/d ($0.61) 30 MMcf/d ($0.61) 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 – Waha % of NYMEX Swaps 0 – 0 – 50 MMcf/d 71% 50 MMcf/d 71% 50 MMcf/d 71% 50 MMcf/d 71% Malin Basis Swaps 50 MMcf/d ($0.26) 50 MMcf/d ($0.26) 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 – AECO Basis Swaps 260 MMcf/d ($1.07) 260 MMcf/d ($1.07) 190 MMcf/d ($1.08) 190 MMcf/d ($1.08) 190 MMcf/d ($1.08) 190 MMcf/d ($1.08) AECO % of NYMEX Swaps 50 MMcf/d 71% 50 MMcf/d 71% 100 MMcf/d 72% 100 MMcf/d 72% 100 MMcf/d 72% 100 MMcf/d 72%

Price Sensitivities for WTI Oil (1) ($MM)

WTI Oil Hedge Gains (Losses) $40 $50 $60 $70 $80 $90 $100 $110 $120 3Q 2023 $259 $195 $94 $22 ($10) ($50) ($114) ($182) ($264) 4Q 2023 $255 $190 $89 $22 ($10) ($50) ($114) ($200) ($301) 2024 $536 $354 $141 $17 ($29) ($193) ($404) ($617) ($829)

(1) Hedge positions and hedge sensitivity estimates as of 6/30/2023. Does not include impact of basis positions.



Price Sensitivities for NYMEX Natural Gas (1) ($MM)

NYMEX Natural Gas Hedge Gains (Losses) $1.50 $2.00 $2.50 $3.00 $3.50 $4.00 $4.50 $5.00 $5.50 3Q 2023 $71 $61 $48 $25 $9 ($6) ($15) ($24) ($33) 4Q 2023 $64 $55 $46 $37 $18 ($6) ($15) ($24) ($33) 2024 $416 $306 $182 $45 $1 ($72) ($153) ($243) ($358)

(1) Hedge positions and hedge sensitivity estimates as of 6/30/2023. Does not include impact of basis positions.