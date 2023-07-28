Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Perpetual Energy
|PMT.TO
|19.64%
|Baytex Energy
|BTE.TO
|11.30%
|Cenovus
|CVE.TO
|8.60%
|Ovintiv
|OVV.TO
|7.20%
|Obsidian Energy
|OBE.TO
|6.80%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|ROK Resources
|ROK.V
|-3.13%
|Spartan Delta
|SDE.TO
|-3.14%
|Lucero Energy
|LOU.V
|-3.45%
|Rubellite Energy
|RBY.TO
|-3.76%
|Gear Energy
|GXE.TO
|-12.87%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Mid-cap Montney update – Birchcliff, Paramount, Advantage, NuVista, and Hammerhead – BOE Intel
BTG Energy to acquire infrastructure assets from private producer – BOE Intel
Leucrotta Exploration Asset Sale Review – BOE Intel
BOE Intel has full Q2 production data for Alberta & Saskatchewan producers even before the companies report – see Q2 results inside
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Hey look, solutions to all the world’s big problems with the napkins to prove it! Now send money.
TC Energy isolates Columbia gas line section in Virginia, declares force majeure
Chevron announces senior leadership changes
Crescent Point announces Q2 2023 results
Ottawa reveals conditions for allowing future fossil fuel subsidies