TC Energy begins re-pressurizing unaffected pipeline section in Virginia

Canada’s TC Energy began re-pressurizing part of its Columbia Gas Transmission Pipeline in Strasburg, Virginia that was not directly impacted by an unplanned incident last week, the company said late on Friday.

On July 25, TC Energy declared a force majeure and isolated a section of its ‘Line VB’ pipeline in Virginia after detecting a pressure drop caused by an unforeseen incident.

The pipeline system will now operate with added risk mitigation measures, including reduced operating pressures, the company said adding that the impacted pipeline segment will remain shut until it is safe to restart it.

TC Energy does not have a timeline for the repair and return of the impacted section of the pipe, which has been removed and will be transported for analysis at a third-party lab, the company posted on its website.

