BOE Intel Q2 2023 Report Card – Part 1

With the vast majority of public Canadian producers having now released their Q2 2023 results, it’s high time for a review of a tumultuous quarter in the oil patch. With wildfire-related production curtailments and difficult macroeconomic conditions taking center stage, Q2 2023 was a challenging period for many producers. This was particularly true with respect to natural gas producers, who navigated a worsened price environment that hasn’t fully recovered. With that said, more than a few companies in our dataset put out strong numbers despite these challenges. Many Canadian producers deployed elevated cash flow volumes towards expanded capital budgets, share buybacks, and dividends to investors. The macroeconomic picture also appears to be improving as we enter the later part of the year.

Part 1 of this series will focus on production volumes, debt, and cash flow, while Part 2 will cover per barrel metrics. This analysis was made possible with BOE Intel. For more information or to arrange a demo, feel free to contact us.

Gas Production

Average natural gas production volumes declined slightly in Q2 2023, driven in part by wildfire-related production curtailments. Gas heavyweight Tourmaline, for example, shut down nine gas processing facilities in Q2 on account of wildfire risks. The average company in our dataset produced 2.6% less gas in Q2 2023 compared to Q1 2023, although a handful of companies grew production substantially. Saturn more than doubled its Q1 2023 natural gas production numbers, driven largely by its $516 million acquisition of Ridgeback Resources that closed in February 2023 and saw the company acquire assets in the Cardium and southern Saskatchewan. Crescent Point also grew its natural gas production by 21.5%, growth which can largely be attributed to the company’s May 2023 Montney acquisition. Vermilion also grew its corporate natural gas production by 14.5%, driven primarily by a 42.93 mmcf/d increase in production from its Ireland natural gas assets.

Companies Q1 2023 (mmcf/d) Q2 2023 (mmcf/d) % Change
Saturn 12.7 26.6 109.6
Crescent Point 171.7 208.6 21.5
Vermilion 247.6 283.6 14.5
Ovintiv 1,555.0 1,743.0 12.1
Yangarra 43.2 44.8 3.7
Bonterra Energy 31.4 32.3 2.7
ARC Resources 1,264.0 12,89.0 2.0
NuVista 253.3 256.6 1.3
Pine Cliff 105.2 106.0 0.8
Cardinal Energy 16.0 16.0 0.4
Perpetual 30.8 30.6 -0.6
Hammerhead 127.3 126.3 -0.8
Birchcliff 383.1 379.8 -0.9
Journey 34.9 34.1 -2.2
Canadian Natural Resources 2,139.0 2,085.0 -2.5
Petrus Resources 45.2 44.0 -2.7
Peyto 544.3 527.0 -3.2
InPlay Oil 22.6 21.8 -3.9
Lucero 12.7 12.2 -4.1
Baytex 82.1 78.0 -5.0
Pipestone 124.1 117.4 -5.3
Whitecap 313.2 294.4 -6.0
Tourmaline 2,469.7 2,306.3 -6.6
Athabasca 14.4 13.3 -7.1
Obsidian Energy 69.0 64.0 -7.2
Kelt Exploration 116.7 107.8 -7.7
Crew Energy 155.8 143.8 -7.7
Gear Energy 5.3 4.9 -8.1
Tamarack Valley 74.3 68.0 -8.4
Surge Energy 20.2 18.5 -8.5
Enerplus 245.5 224.1 -8.7
Paramount 320.6 290.2 -9.5
Advantage Energy 314.3 272.9 -13.2
Pieridae 186.2 159.4 -14.4
Cenovus 857.0 729.4 -14.9
Kiwetinohk 83.5 70.6 -15.5
Spartan Delta 293.8 222.3 -24.3
Headwater 12.8 8.5 -33.6
AVERAGE 336.8 327.9 -2.6

Saturn Oil Corporate Production, Q3 2021 – Q2 2023

Liquids Production

As was the case with natural gas production, liquids production was down slightly in Q2. Liquids production decreased by almost 5% compared to last quarter for the average company in our dataset. Saturn led all companies with respect to proportional liquids production growth, likely a result of the Saskatchewan light oil assets the company acquired in the Ridgeback transaction. Birchcliff, a gas-weighted producer, grew its liquids production by 32.4% on account of boosted NGL output. This was likely driven in part by the completion of 8-well pad 04-16 in May 2023 as well as 4-well pads 15-27 and 04-23 towards the end of Q1 2023. Ovintiv also realized strong liquids growth this quarter, with the company’s production increasing in both USA and Canada. The company’s Canadian liquids production, which was almost entirely made up of condensate and NGLs, increased by approximately 11,700 BBL/d compared to Q1 2023.

Companies Q1 2023 (BBL/d) Q2 2023 (BBL/d) %Change
Saturn            15,672            21,562 37.6
Birchcliff            10,734            14,209 32.4
Ovintiv          252,200          282,700 12.1
Advantage Energy               5,765               6,355 10.2
Crescent Point          110,665          120,258 8.7
Headwater            14,868            15,731 5.8
Baytex            73,082            76,763 5.0
Lucero               9,139               9,493 3.9
Bonterra Energy               8,223               8,530 3.7
Enerplus            56,734            58,214 2.6
ARC Resources          127,769          128,742 0.8
Tamarack Valley            55,556            55,400 -0.3
Pine Cliff               2,547               2,527 -0.8
Athabasca            32,290            31,747 -1.7
Tourmaline          114,291          111,528 -2.4
NuVista            28,998            28,267 -2.5
Gear Energy               5,071               4,932 -2.7
Cardinal Energy            19,064            18,374 -3.6
Cenovus          636,200          608,400 -4.4
Hammerhead            18,771            17,950 -4.4
Whitecap          102,931            98,097 -4.7
Kelt Exploration            12,379            11,746 -5.1
Journey               7,106               6,714 -5.5
Perpetual               1,517               1,427 -5.9
Pipestone            14,485            13,568 -6.3
Surge Energy            21,776            20,387 -6.4
Obsidian Energy            21,728            20,300 -6.6
Rubellite               3,057               2,844 -7.0
InPlay Oil               5,246               4,845 -7.6
Paramount            43,832            39,878 -9.0
Peyto            12,205            10,989 -10.0
Yangarra               5,215               4,637 -11.1
Canadian Natural Resources          962,908          846,909 -12.0
Vermilion            41,187            35,880 -12.9
Crew Energy               6,998               6,087 -13.0
Kiwetinohk            10,075               8,673 -13.9
Pieridae               5,441               4,516 -17.0
Petrus Resources               3,846               3,156 -17.9
MEG Energy          106,840            85,974 -19.5
Spartan Delta            31,230            20,919 -33.0
AVERAGE 336.8 327.9 -2.6

Birchcliff 8-Well Pad 04-16

Total BOE Production

Overall corporate production declined by 4.1% for the average company in our dataset. Production curtailments, unplanned facility and pipeline outages, and a worsened commodity price environment are commonly referenced by companies in their results announcements. Production declines in Q2 are not unusual, with 4 out of 6 Q2s since 2018 delivering lower aggregate production when compared to Q1. Saturn, Ovintiv, and Crescent Point all delivered proportional production growth of above 10% in Q2 2023.

Companies Q1 2023 (BOE/d) Q2 2023 (BOE/d) %Change
Saturn                17,783                25,988 46.1
Ovintiv              511,400              573,000 12.0
Crescent Point              139,280              155,031 11.3
Birchcliff                74,592                77,510 3.9
Baytex                86,760                89,761 3.5
Bonterra Energy                13,464                13,911 3.3
Lucero                11,259                11,525 2.4
ARC Resources              338,377              343,630 1.6
Headwater                17,004                17,152 0.9
Vermilion                82,455                83,152 0.8
Pine Cliff                20,076                20,198 0.6
Suncor              742,100              741,900 0.0
NuVista                71,209                71,029 -0.3
Tamarack Valley                67,938                66,738 -1.8
Perpetual                  6,655                  6,532 -1.8
Athabasca                34,683                33,971 -2.1
Enerplus                97,652                95,572 -2.1
Hammerhead                39,992                39,009 -2.5
Yangarra                12,412                12,103 -2.5
Cardinal Energy                21,726                21,047 -3.1
Gear Energy                  5,952                  5,742 -3.5
Peyto              102,918                98,777 -4.0
Journey                12,920                12,400 -4.0
Whitecap              155,124              147,166 -5.1
Tourmaline              525,916              495,918 -5.7
Pipestone                35,162                33,143 -5.7
InPlay Oil                  9,020                  8,474 -6.1
Obsidian Energy                33,153                31,042 -6.4
Cenovus              779,900              729,900 -6.4
Surge Energy                25,138                23,463 -6.7
Kelt Exploration                31,833                29,705 -6.7
Rubellite                  3,057                  2,844 -7.0
Petrus Resources                11,385                10,492 -7.8
Crew Energy                32,963                30,046 -8.8
Paramount                97,269                88,243 -9.3
Canadian Natural Resources          1,319,391          1,194,326 -9.5
Advantage Energy                58,144                51,842 -10.8
Imperial              413,000              363,000 -12.1
Pieridae                36,467                31,087 -14.8
Kiwetinohk                23,996                20,432 -14.9
MEG Energy              106,840                85,974 -19.5
Spartan Delta                80,200                57,972 -27.7
AVERAGE              150,156              144,065 -4.1

Crescent Point Corporate Production, Q3 2021 – Q2 2023

Operating Cash Flow

The Operating Cash Flow picture, when viewed in aggregate, tells a different story from the reality faced by many producers. This is due in large part to uncharacteristically low cash flow numbers among Canadian majors in Q1 2023; Cenovus, Suncor, and Imperial all experienced reduced cash from operations in Q1 on account of corporate turnarounds and catch-up tax payments. This is common for these companies in the first quarter, with 4 of the past 5 years exhibiting similar cash flow drops in Q1 (see chart below).

As such, we have also taken a look at the change in cash flow for the median company in our dataset. This shows a $6.24 million reduction in operating cash flow, which is driven in large part by depressed commodity prices. In particular, gas-weighted producers faced a very poor pricing situation in the second quarter; average realized natural gas prices for companies in our dataset declined from $4.37 per mcf to $2.72 per mcf. ARC Resources defied this trend somewhat, in part because of increased production volumes (particularly condensate) and improved hedging outcomes. Oil prices held up a bit better, which resulted in increased cash flow for oil-weighted producers such as Tamarack Valley, Saturn and Athabasca Oil.

Companies Q1 2023 ($) Q2 2023 ($) Absolute Change ($)
Cenovus -286,000,000 1,990,000,000   2,276,000,000
Suncor 1,039,000,000 2,803,000,000 1,764,000,000
Imperial -821,000,000 885,000,000 1,706,000,000
Canadian Natural Resources 1,295,000,000 2,745,000,000 1,450,000,000
Tamarack Valley 59,624,000 156,265,000 96,641,000
Saturn 46,794,000 94,232,000 47,438,000
Athabasca 20,537,000 46,914,000 26,377,000
Cardinal Energy 41,089,000 61,220,000 20,131,000
ARC Resources 540,300,000 550,900,000 10,600,000
Bonterra Energy 24,018,000 33,854,000 9,836,000
Lucero 34,918,000 43,183,000 8,265,000
Baytex 184,938,000 192,308,000 7,370,000
MEG Energy 237,000,000 244,000,000 7,000,000
Headwater 60,201,000 66,857,000 6,656,000
Surge Energy 54,506,000 60,608,000 6,102,000
Crew Energy 66,644,000 69,952,000 3,308,000
Rubellite 9,285,000 12,186,000 2,901,000
Journey 11,461,000 12,335,000 874,000
Perpetual 7,436,000 8,295,000 859,000
Petrus Resources 13,287,000 12,957,000 -330,000
Gear Energy 14,933,000 13,311,000 -1,622,000
Obsidian Energy 72,600,000 67,100,000 -5,500,000
InPlay Oil 22,224,000 13,351,000 -8,873,000
Pine Cliff 22,326,000 12,504,000 -9,822,000
Crescent Point 473,400,000 462,100,000 -11,300,000
Yangarra 33,948,000 22,292,000 -11,656,000
Pieridae 41,309,000 27,533,000 -13,776,000
Kelt Exploration 100,160,000 68,163,000 -31,997,000
Peyto 183,606,000 148,608,000 -34,998,000
Pipestone 78,000,000 40,957,000 -37,043,000
Kiwetinohk 80,160,000 41,360,000 -38,800,000
Hammerhead 115,541,000 75,855,000 -39,686,000
Birchcliff 111,330,000 62,353,000 -48,977,000
Whitecap 468,600,000 414,900,000 -53,700,000
Advantage Energy 105,955,000 37,966,000 -67,989,000
Spartan Delta 214,718,000 146,482,000 -68,236,000
Enerplus 326,216,216 252,162,162 -74,054,054
NuVista 215,221,000 134,166,000 -81,055,000
Paramount 271,400,000 172,200,000 -99,200,000
Vermilion 388,629,000 173,632,000 -214,997,000
Ovintiv 1,445,004,000 1,116,033,000 -328,971,000
Tourmaline 1,538,075,000 927,384,000 -610,691,000
TOTAL 8,962,393,216 14,519,478,162 5,557,084,946
MEDIAN 75,300,000 69,057,500 -6,242,500

Canadian Majors Operating Cash Flow with Q2 Highlighted, Q1 2018 – Q2 2023

Net Debt

Roughly half of the companies in our dataset reduced their net debt balances between March 31 and June 30. The average net debt change, however, was an increase of almost $45 million. This seeming discrepancy was the result of large, transaction-related debt increases for Baytex and Crescent Point. Suncor Energy reduced its net debt by over $1.3 billion, which is line with the company’s capital allocation plan (see Suncor’s most recent corporate presentation here). As of June 30, the company’s net debt was the lowest it had been since 2018. Lucero ended Q2 2023 with a net cash position, which was due in large part to the disposition of substantially all of the company’s non-operated properties.

Overall, the majority of the companies in our dataset are within their target net debt ranges. In addition, many companies have introduced new capital allocation frameworks to reflect new free cash and funds flow deployments in reduced debt scenarios. These allocation frameworks largely specify that more cash is to be devoted to share buybacks and dividend payouts.

Companies Q1 2023 ($) Q2 2023 ($) Absolute Change ($)
Suncor 15,714,000,000 14,394,000,000 -1,320,000,000
Cenovus 6,632,000,000 6,367,000,000 -265,000,000
Lucero 69,608,000 -49,571,000 -119,179,000
Whitecap 1,471,100,000 1,361,200,000 -109,900,000
MEG Energy 1,381,000,000 1,316,000,000 -65,000,000
Vermilion 1,368,029,000 1,321,000,000 -47,029,000
Saturn 556,605,000 510,185,000 -46,420,000
Crew Energy 105,285,000 60,688,000 -44,597,000
Spartan Delta 138,706,000 96,673,000 -42,033,000
Obsidian Energy 351,400,000 324,300,000 -27,100,000
Pieridae 202,180,000 181,670,000 -20,510,000
Surge Energy 331,917,000 311,833,000 -20,084,000
Petrus Resources 53,111,000 36,857,000 -16,254,000
Bonterra Energy 183,674,000 168,344,000 -15,330,000
Kelt Exploration -4,899,000 -18,580,000 -13,681,000
Peyto 877,827,000 869,550,000 -8,277,000
InPlay Oil 46,204,000 41,821,000 -4,383,000
Cardinal Energy 78,033,000 76,269,000 -1,764,000
Yangarra 121,529,000 119,958,000 -1,571,000
Gear Energy 15,276,000 14,322,000 -954,000
Tamarack Valley 1,374,068,000 1,373,620,000 -448,000
Rubellite 20,920,000 20,676,000 -244,000
Perpetual 55,429,000 56,708,000 1,279,000
Journey 71,071,000 74,662,000 3,591,000
Pine Cliff -58,139,000 -49,301,000 8,838,000
Hammerhead 379,755,000 388,606,000 8,851,000
ARC Resources 1,264,700,000 1,281,100,000 16,400,000
Kiwetinohk 157,540,000 174,277,000 16,737,000
Pipestone 150,409,000 172,394,000 21,985,000
NuVista 168,985,000 197,894,000 28,909,000
Advantage Energy 195,523,000 229,426,000 33,903,000
Paramount -43,600,000 2,300,000 45,900,000
Birchcliff 217,927,000 278,521,000 60,594,000
Enerplus 203,513,514 269,729,730 66,216,216
Tourmaline 709,003,000 791,131,000 82,128,000
Canadian Natural Resources 11,932,000,000 12,033,000,000 101,000,000
Crescent Point 1,436,300,000 3,000,700,000 1,564,400,000
Baytex 995,170,000 2,814,844,000 1,819,674,000
AVERAGE 1,287,451,566 1,331,942,282 44,490,716

Suncor Net Debt, Q1 2018 – Q2 2023