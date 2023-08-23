BOE Intel Q2 2023 Report Card – Part 1

With the vast majority of public Canadian producers having now released their Q2 2023 results, it’s high time for a review of a tumultuous quarter in the oil patch. With wildfire-related production curtailments and difficult macroeconomic conditions taking center stage, Q2 2023 was a challenging period for many producers. This was particularly true with respect to natural gas producers, who navigated a worsened price environment that hasn’t fully recovered. With that said, more than a few companies in our dataset put out strong numbers despite these challenges. Many Canadian producers deployed elevated cash flow volumes towards expanded capital budgets, share buybacks, and dividends to investors. The macroeconomic picture also appears to be improving as we enter the later part of the year.
Part 1 of this series will focus on production volumes, debt, and cash flow, while Part 2 will cover per barrel metrics. This analysis was made possible with BOE Intel. For more information or to arrange a demo, feel free to contact us.
Gas Production
Average natural gas production volumes declined slightly in Q2 2023, driven in part by wildfire-related production curtailments. Gas heavyweight Tourmaline, for example, shut down nine gas processing facilities in Q2 on account of wildfire risks. The average company in our dataset produced 2.6% less gas in Q2 2023 compared to Q1 2023, although a handful of companies grew production substantially. Saturn more than doubled its Q1 2023 natural gas production numbers, driven largely by its $516 million acquisition of Ridgeback Resources that closed in February 2023 and saw the company acquire assets in the Cardium and southern Saskatchewan. Crescent Point also grew its natural gas production by 21.5%, growth which can largely be attributed to the company’s May 2023 Montney acquisition. Vermilion also grew its corporate natural gas production by 14.5%, driven primarily by a 42.93 mmcf/d increase in production from its Ireland natural gas assets.
|Companies
|Q1 2023 (mmcf/d)
|Q2 2023 (mmcf/d)
|% Change
|Saturn
|12.7
|26.6
|109.6
|Crescent Point
|171.7
|208.6
|21.5
|Vermilion
|247.6
|283.6
|14.5
|Ovintiv
|1,555.0
|1,743.0
|12.1
|Yangarra
|43.2
|44.8
|3.7
|Bonterra Energy
|31.4
|32.3
|2.7
|ARC Resources
|1,264.0
|12,89.0
|2.0
|NuVista
|253.3
|256.6
|1.3
|Pine Cliff
|105.2
|106.0
|0.8
|Cardinal Energy
|16.0
|16.0
|0.4
|Perpetual
|30.8
|30.6
|-0.6
|Hammerhead
|127.3
|126.3
|-0.8
|Birchcliff
|383.1
|379.8
|-0.9
|Journey
|34.9
|34.1
|-2.2
|Canadian Natural Resources
|2,139.0
|2,085.0
|-2.5
|Petrus Resources
|45.2
|44.0
|-2.7
|Peyto
|544.3
|527.0
|-3.2
|InPlay Oil
|22.6
|21.8
|-3.9
|Lucero
|12.7
|12.2
|-4.1
|Baytex
|82.1
|78.0
|-5.0
|Pipestone
|124.1
|117.4
|-5.3
|Whitecap
|313.2
|294.4
|-6.0
|Tourmaline
|2,469.7
|2,306.3
|-6.6
|Athabasca
|14.4
|13.3
|-7.1
|Obsidian Energy
|69.0
|64.0
|-7.2
|Kelt Exploration
|116.7
|107.8
|-7.7
|Crew Energy
|155.8
|143.8
|-7.7
|Gear Energy
|5.3
|4.9
|-8.1
|Tamarack Valley
|74.3
|68.0
|-8.4
|Surge Energy
|20.2
|18.5
|-8.5
|Enerplus
|245.5
|224.1
|-8.7
|Paramount
|320.6
|290.2
|-9.5
|Advantage Energy
|314.3
|272.9
|-13.2
|Pieridae
|186.2
|159.4
|-14.4
|Cenovus
|857.0
|729.4
|-14.9
|Kiwetinohk
|83.5
|70.6
|-15.5
|Spartan Delta
|293.8
|222.3
|-24.3
|Headwater
|12.8
|8.5
|-33.6
|AVERAGE
|336.8
|327.9
|-2.6
Liquids Production
As was the case with natural gas production, liquids production was down slightly in Q2. Liquids production decreased by almost 5% compared to last quarter for the average company in our dataset. Saturn led all companies with respect to proportional liquids production growth, likely a result of the Saskatchewan light oil assets the company acquired in the Ridgeback transaction. Birchcliff, a gas-weighted producer, grew its liquids production by 32.4% on account of boosted NGL output. This was likely driven in part by the completion of 8-well pad 04-16 in May 2023 as well as 4-well pads 15-27 and 04-23 towards the end of Q1 2023. Ovintiv also realized strong liquids growth this quarter, with the company’s production increasing in both USA and Canada. The company’s Canadian liquids production, which was almost entirely made up of condensate and NGLs, increased by approximately 11,700 BBL/d compared to Q1 2023.
|Companies
|Q1 2023 (BBL/d)
|Q2 2023 (BBL/d)
|%Change
|Saturn
|15,672
|21,562
|37.6
|Birchcliff
|10,734
|14,209
|32.4
|Ovintiv
|252,200
|282,700
|12.1
|Advantage Energy
|5,765
|6,355
|10.2
|Crescent Point
|110,665
|120,258
|8.7
|Headwater
|14,868
|15,731
|5.8
|Baytex
|73,082
|76,763
|5.0
|Lucero
|9,139
|9,493
|3.9
|Bonterra Energy
|8,223
|8,530
|3.7
|Enerplus
|56,734
|58,214
|2.6
|ARC Resources
|127,769
|128,742
|0.8
|Tamarack Valley
|55,556
|55,400
|-0.3
|Pine Cliff
|2,547
|2,527
|-0.8
|Athabasca
|32,290
|31,747
|-1.7
|Tourmaline
|114,291
|111,528
|-2.4
|NuVista
|28,998
|28,267
|-2.5
|Gear Energy
|5,071
|4,932
|-2.7
|Cardinal Energy
|19,064
|18,374
|-3.6
|Cenovus
|636,200
|608,400
|-4.4
|Hammerhead
|18,771
|17,950
|-4.4
|Whitecap
|102,931
|98,097
|-4.7
|Kelt Exploration
|12,379
|11,746
|-5.1
|Journey
|7,106
|6,714
|-5.5
|Perpetual
|1,517
|1,427
|-5.9
|Pipestone
|14,485
|13,568
|-6.3
|Surge Energy
|21,776
|20,387
|-6.4
|Obsidian Energy
|21,728
|20,300
|-6.6
|Rubellite
|3,057
|2,844
|-7.0
|InPlay Oil
|5,246
|4,845
|-7.6
|Paramount
|43,832
|39,878
|-9.0
|Peyto
|12,205
|10,989
|-10.0
|Yangarra
|5,215
|4,637
|-11.1
|Canadian Natural Resources
|962,908
|846,909
|-12.0
|Vermilion
|41,187
|35,880
|-12.9
|Crew Energy
|6,998
|6,087
|-13.0
|Kiwetinohk
|10,075
|8,673
|-13.9
|Pieridae
|5,441
|4,516
|-17.0
|Petrus Resources
|3,846
|3,156
|-17.9
|MEG Energy
|106,840
|85,974
|-19.5
|Spartan Delta
|31,230
|20,919
|-33.0
|AVERAGE
|336.8
|327.9
|-2.6
Total BOE Production
Overall corporate production declined by 4.1% for the average company in our dataset. Production curtailments, unplanned facility and pipeline outages, and a worsened commodity price environment are commonly referenced by companies in their results announcements. Production declines in Q2 are not unusual, with 4 out of 6 Q2s since 2018 delivering lower aggregate production when compared to Q1. Saturn, Ovintiv, and Crescent Point all delivered proportional production growth of above 10% in Q2 2023.
|Companies
|Q1 2023 (BOE/d)
|Q2 2023 (BOE/d)
|%Change
|Saturn
|17,783
|25,988
|46.1
|Ovintiv
|511,400
|573,000
|12.0
|Crescent Point
|139,280
|155,031
|11.3
|Birchcliff
|74,592
|77,510
|3.9
|Baytex
|86,760
|89,761
|3.5
|Bonterra Energy
|13,464
|13,911
|3.3
|Lucero
|11,259
|11,525
|2.4
|ARC Resources
|338,377
|343,630
|1.6
|Headwater
|17,004
|17,152
|0.9
|Vermilion
|82,455
|83,152
|0.8
|Pine Cliff
|20,076
|20,198
|0.6
|Suncor
|742,100
|741,900
|0.0
|NuVista
|71,209
|71,029
|-0.3
|Tamarack Valley
|67,938
|66,738
|-1.8
|Perpetual
|6,655
|6,532
|-1.8
|Athabasca
|34,683
|33,971
|-2.1
|Enerplus
|97,652
|95,572
|-2.1
|Hammerhead
|39,992
|39,009
|-2.5
|Yangarra
|12,412
|12,103
|-2.5
|Cardinal Energy
|21,726
|21,047
|-3.1
|Gear Energy
|5,952
|5,742
|-3.5
|Peyto
|102,918
|98,777
|-4.0
|Journey
|12,920
|12,400
|-4.0
|Whitecap
|155,124
|147,166
|-5.1
|Tourmaline
|525,916
|495,918
|-5.7
|Pipestone
|35,162
|33,143
|-5.7
|InPlay Oil
|9,020
|8,474
|-6.1
|Obsidian Energy
|33,153
|31,042
|-6.4
|Cenovus
|779,900
|729,900
|-6.4
|Surge Energy
|25,138
|23,463
|-6.7
|Kelt Exploration
|31,833
|29,705
|-6.7
|Rubellite
|3,057
|2,844
|-7.0
|Petrus Resources
|11,385
|10,492
|-7.8
|Crew Energy
|32,963
|30,046
|-8.8
|Paramount
|97,269
|88,243
|-9.3
|Canadian Natural Resources
|1,319,391
|1,194,326
|-9.5
|Advantage Energy
|58,144
|51,842
|-10.8
|Imperial
|413,000
|363,000
|-12.1
|Pieridae
|36,467
|31,087
|-14.8
|Kiwetinohk
|23,996
|20,432
|-14.9
|MEG Energy
|106,840
|85,974
|-19.5
|Spartan Delta
|80,200
|57,972
|-27.7
|AVERAGE
|150,156
|144,065
|-4.1
Operating Cash Flow
The Operating Cash Flow picture, when viewed in aggregate, tells a different story from the reality faced by many producers. This is due in large part to uncharacteristically low cash flow numbers among Canadian majors in Q1 2023; Cenovus, Suncor, and Imperial all experienced reduced cash from operations in Q1 on account of corporate turnarounds and catch-up tax payments. This is common for these companies in the first quarter, with 4 of the past 5 years exhibiting similar cash flow drops in Q1 (see chart below).
As such, we have also taken a look at the change in cash flow for the median company in our dataset. This shows a $6.24 million reduction in operating cash flow, which is driven in large part by depressed commodity prices. In particular, gas-weighted producers faced a very poor pricing situation in the second quarter; average realized natural gas prices for companies in our dataset declined from $4.37 per mcf to $2.72 per mcf. ARC Resources defied this trend somewhat, in part because of increased production volumes (particularly condensate) and improved hedging outcomes. Oil prices held up a bit better, which resulted in increased cash flow for oil-weighted producers such as Tamarack Valley, Saturn and Athabasca Oil.
|Companies
|Q1 2023 ($)
|Q2 2023 ($)
|Absolute Change ($)
|Cenovus
|-286,000,000
|1,990,000,000
|2,276,000,000
|Suncor
|1,039,000,000
|2,803,000,000
|1,764,000,000
|Imperial
|-821,000,000
|885,000,000
|1,706,000,000
|Canadian Natural Resources
|1,295,000,000
|2,745,000,000
|1,450,000,000
|Tamarack Valley
|59,624,000
|156,265,000
|96,641,000
|Saturn
|46,794,000
|94,232,000
|47,438,000
|Athabasca
|20,537,000
|46,914,000
|26,377,000
|Cardinal Energy
|41,089,000
|61,220,000
|20,131,000
|ARC Resources
|540,300,000
|550,900,000
|10,600,000
|Bonterra Energy
|24,018,000
|33,854,000
|9,836,000
|Lucero
|34,918,000
|43,183,000
|8,265,000
|Baytex
|184,938,000
|192,308,000
|7,370,000
|MEG Energy
|237,000,000
|244,000,000
|7,000,000
|Headwater
|60,201,000
|66,857,000
|6,656,000
|Surge Energy
|54,506,000
|60,608,000
|6,102,000
|Crew Energy
|66,644,000
|69,952,000
|3,308,000
|Rubellite
|9,285,000
|12,186,000
|2,901,000
|Journey
|11,461,000
|12,335,000
|874,000
|Perpetual
|7,436,000
|8,295,000
|859,000
|Petrus Resources
|13,287,000
|12,957,000
|-330,000
|Gear Energy
|14,933,000
|13,311,000
|-1,622,000
|Obsidian Energy
|72,600,000
|67,100,000
|-5,500,000
|InPlay Oil
|22,224,000
|13,351,000
|-8,873,000
|Pine Cliff
|22,326,000
|12,504,000
|-9,822,000
|Crescent Point
|473,400,000
|462,100,000
|-11,300,000
|Yangarra
|33,948,000
|22,292,000
|-11,656,000
|Pieridae
|41,309,000
|27,533,000
|-13,776,000
|Kelt Exploration
|100,160,000
|68,163,000
|-31,997,000
|Peyto
|183,606,000
|148,608,000
|-34,998,000
|Pipestone
|78,000,000
|40,957,000
|-37,043,000
|Kiwetinohk
|80,160,000
|41,360,000
|-38,800,000
|Hammerhead
|115,541,000
|75,855,000
|-39,686,000
|Birchcliff
|111,330,000
|62,353,000
|-48,977,000
|Whitecap
|468,600,000
|414,900,000
|-53,700,000
|Advantage Energy
|105,955,000
|37,966,000
|-67,989,000
|Spartan Delta
|214,718,000
|146,482,000
|-68,236,000
|Enerplus
|326,216,216
|252,162,162
|-74,054,054
|NuVista
|215,221,000
|134,166,000
|-81,055,000
|Paramount
|271,400,000
|172,200,000
|-99,200,000
|Vermilion
|388,629,000
|173,632,000
|-214,997,000
|Ovintiv
|1,445,004,000
|1,116,033,000
|-328,971,000
|Tourmaline
|1,538,075,000
|927,384,000
|-610,691,000
|TOTAL
|8,962,393,216
|14,519,478,162
|5,557,084,946
|MEDIAN
|75,300,000
|69,057,500
|-6,242,500
Net Debt
Roughly half of the companies in our dataset reduced their net debt balances between March 31 and June 30. The average net debt change, however, was an increase of almost $45 million. This seeming discrepancy was the result of large, transaction-related debt increases for Baytex and Crescent Point. Suncor Energy reduced its net debt by over $1.3 billion, which is line with the company’s capital allocation plan (see Suncor’s most recent corporate presentation here). As of June 30, the company’s net debt was the lowest it had been since 2018. Lucero ended Q2 2023 with a net cash position, which was due in large part to the disposition of substantially all of the company’s non-operated properties.
Overall, the majority of the companies in our dataset are within their target net debt ranges. In addition, many companies have introduced new capital allocation frameworks to reflect new free cash and funds flow deployments in reduced debt scenarios. These allocation frameworks largely specify that more cash is to be devoted to share buybacks and dividend payouts.
|Companies
|Q1 2023 ($)
|Q2 2023 ($)
|Absolute Change ($)
|Suncor
|15,714,000,000
|14,394,000,000
|-1,320,000,000
|Cenovus
|6,632,000,000
|6,367,000,000
|-265,000,000
|Lucero
|69,608,000
|-49,571,000
|-119,179,000
|Whitecap
|1,471,100,000
|1,361,200,000
|-109,900,000
|MEG Energy
|1,381,000,000
|1,316,000,000
|-65,000,000
|Vermilion
|1,368,029,000
|1,321,000,000
|-47,029,000
|Saturn
|556,605,000
|510,185,000
|-46,420,000
|Crew Energy
|105,285,000
|60,688,000
|-44,597,000
|Spartan Delta
|138,706,000
|96,673,000
|-42,033,000
|Obsidian Energy
|351,400,000
|324,300,000
|-27,100,000
|Pieridae
|202,180,000
|181,670,000
|-20,510,000
|Surge Energy
|331,917,000
|311,833,000
|-20,084,000
|Petrus Resources
|53,111,000
|36,857,000
|-16,254,000
|Bonterra Energy
|183,674,000
|168,344,000
|-15,330,000
|Kelt Exploration
|-4,899,000
|-18,580,000
|-13,681,000
|Peyto
|877,827,000
|869,550,000
|-8,277,000
|InPlay Oil
|46,204,000
|41,821,000
|-4,383,000
|Cardinal Energy
|78,033,000
|76,269,000
|-1,764,000
|Yangarra
|121,529,000
|119,958,000
|-1,571,000
|Gear Energy
|15,276,000
|14,322,000
|-954,000
|Tamarack Valley
|1,374,068,000
|1,373,620,000
|-448,000
|Rubellite
|20,920,000
|20,676,000
|-244,000
|Perpetual
|55,429,000
|56,708,000
|1,279,000
|Journey
|71,071,000
|74,662,000
|3,591,000
|Pine Cliff
|-58,139,000
|-49,301,000
|8,838,000
|Hammerhead
|379,755,000
|388,606,000
|8,851,000
|ARC Resources
|1,264,700,000
|1,281,100,000
|16,400,000
|Kiwetinohk
|157,540,000
|174,277,000
|16,737,000
|Pipestone
|150,409,000
|172,394,000
|21,985,000
|NuVista
|168,985,000
|197,894,000
|28,909,000
|Advantage Energy
|195,523,000
|229,426,000
|33,903,000
|Paramount
|-43,600,000
|2,300,000
|45,900,000
|Birchcliff
|217,927,000
|278,521,000
|60,594,000
|Enerplus
|203,513,514
|269,729,730
|66,216,216
|Tourmaline
|709,003,000
|791,131,000
|82,128,000
|Canadian Natural Resources
|11,932,000,000
|12,033,000,000
|101,000,000
|Crescent Point
|1,436,300,000
|3,000,700,000
|1,564,400,000
|Baytex
|995,170,000
|2,814,844,000
|1,819,674,000
|AVERAGE
|1,287,451,566
|1,331,942,282
|44,490,716