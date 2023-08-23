BOE Intel Q2 2023 Report Card – Part 1

With the vast majority of public Canadian producers having now released their Q2 2023 results, it’s high time for a review of a tumultuous quarter in the oil patch. With wildfire-related production curtailments and difficult macroeconomic conditions taking center stage, Q2 2023 was a challenging period for many producers. This was particularly true with respect to natural gas producers, who navigated a worsened price environment that hasn’t fully recovered. With that said, more than a few companies in our dataset put out strong numbers despite these challenges. Many Canadian producers deployed elevated cash flow volumes towards expanded capital budgets, share buybacks, and dividends to investors. The macroeconomic picture also appears to be improving as we enter the later part of the year.

Part 1 of this series will focus on production volumes, debt, and cash flow, while Part 2 will cover per barrel metrics. This analysis was made possible with BOE Intel. For more information or to arrange a demo, feel free to contact us.

Gas Production

Average natural gas production volumes declined slightly in Q2 2023, driven in part by wildfire-related production curtailments. Gas heavyweight Tourmaline, for example, shut down nine gas processing facilities in Q2 on account of wildfire risks. The average company in our dataset produced 2.6% less gas in Q2 2023 compared to Q1 2023, although a handful of companies grew production substantially. Saturn more than doubled its Q1 2023 natural gas production numbers, driven largely by its $516 million acquisition of Ridgeback Resources that closed in February 2023 and saw the company acquire assets in the Cardium and southern Saskatchewan. Crescent Point also grew its natural gas production by 21.5%, growth which can largely be attributed to the company’s May 2023 Montney acquisition. Vermilion also grew its corporate natural gas production by 14.5%, driven primarily by a 42.93 mmcf/d increase in production from its Ireland natural gas assets.

Liquids Production

As was the case with natural gas production, liquids production was down slightly in Q2. Liquids production decreased by almost 5% compared to last quarter for the average company in our dataset. Saturn led all companies with respect to proportional liquids production growth, likely a result of the Saskatchewan light oil assets the company acquired in the Ridgeback transaction. Birchcliff, a gas-weighted producer, grew its liquids production by 32.4% on account of boosted NGL output. This was likely driven in part by the completion of 8-well pad 04-16 in May 2023 as well as 4-well pads 15-27 and 04-23 towards the end of Q1 2023. Ovintiv also realized strong liquids growth this quarter, with the company’s production increasing in both USA and Canada. The company’s Canadian liquids production, which was almost entirely made up of condensate and NGLs, increased by approximately 11,700 BBL/d compared to Q1 2023.

Companies Q1 2023 (BBL/d) Q2 2023 (BBL/d) %Change Saturn 15,672 21,562 37.6 Birchcliff 10,734 14,209 32.4 Ovintiv 252,200 282,700 12.1 Advantage Energy 5,765 6,355 10.2 Crescent Point 110,665 120,258 8.7 Headwater 14,868 15,731 5.8 Baytex 73,082 76,763 5.0 Lucero 9,139 9,493 3.9 Bonterra Energy 8,223 8,530 3.7 Enerplus 56,734 58,214 2.6 ARC Resources 127,769 128,742 0.8 Tamarack Valley 55,556 55,400 -0.3 Pine Cliff 2,547 2,527 -0.8 Athabasca 32,290 31,747 -1.7 Tourmaline 114,291 111,528 -2.4 NuVista 28,998 28,267 -2.5 Gear Energy 5,071 4,932 -2.7 Cardinal Energy 19,064 18,374 -3.6 Cenovus 636,200 608,400 -4.4 Hammerhead 18,771 17,950 -4.4 Whitecap 102,931 98,097 -4.7 Kelt Exploration 12,379 11,746 -5.1 Journey 7,106 6,714 -5.5 Perpetual 1,517 1,427 -5.9 Pipestone 14,485 13,568 -6.3 Surge Energy 21,776 20,387 -6.4 Obsidian Energy 21,728 20,300 -6.6 Rubellite 3,057 2,844 -7.0 InPlay Oil 5,246 4,845 -7.6 Paramount 43,832 39,878 -9.0 Peyto 12,205 10,989 -10.0 Yangarra 5,215 4,637 -11.1 Canadian Natural Resources 962,908 846,909 -12.0 Vermilion 41,187 35,880 -12.9 Crew Energy 6,998 6,087 -13.0 Kiwetinohk 10,075 8,673 -13.9 Pieridae 5,441 4,516 -17.0 Petrus Resources 3,846 3,156 -17.9 MEG Energy 106,840 85,974 -19.5 Spartan Delta 31,230 20,919 -33.0 AVERAGE 336.8 327.9 -2.6

Total BOE Production

Overall corporate production declined by 4.1% for the average company in our dataset. Production curtailments, unplanned facility and pipeline outages, and a worsened commodity price environment are commonly referenced by companies in their results announcements. Production declines in Q2 are not unusual, with 4 out of 6 Q2s since 2018 delivering lower aggregate production when compared to Q1. Saturn, Ovintiv, and Crescent Point all delivered proportional production growth of above 10% in Q2 2023.

Companies Q1 2023 (BOE/d) Q2 2023 (BOE/d) %Change Saturn 17,783 25,988 46.1 Ovintiv 511,400 573,000 12.0 Crescent Point 139,280 155,031 11.3 Birchcliff 74,592 77,510 3.9 Baytex 86,760 89,761 3.5 Bonterra Energy 13,464 13,911 3.3 Lucero 11,259 11,525 2.4 ARC Resources 338,377 343,630 1.6 Headwater 17,004 17,152 0.9 Vermilion 82,455 83,152 0.8 Pine Cliff 20,076 20,198 0.6 Suncor 742,100 741,900 0.0 NuVista 71,209 71,029 -0.3 Tamarack Valley 67,938 66,738 -1.8 Perpetual 6,655 6,532 -1.8 Athabasca 34,683 33,971 -2.1 Enerplus 97,652 95,572 -2.1 Hammerhead 39,992 39,009 -2.5 Yangarra 12,412 12,103 -2.5 Cardinal Energy 21,726 21,047 -3.1 Gear Energy 5,952 5,742 -3.5 Peyto 102,918 98,777 -4.0 Journey 12,920 12,400 -4.0 Whitecap 155,124 147,166 -5.1 Tourmaline 525,916 495,918 -5.7 Pipestone 35,162 33,143 -5.7 InPlay Oil 9,020 8,474 -6.1 Obsidian Energy 33,153 31,042 -6.4 Cenovus 779,900 729,900 -6.4 Surge Energy 25,138 23,463 -6.7 Kelt Exploration 31,833 29,705 -6.7 Rubellite 3,057 2,844 -7.0 Petrus Resources 11,385 10,492 -7.8 Crew Energy 32,963 30,046 -8.8 Paramount 97,269 88,243 -9.3 Canadian Natural Resources 1,319,391 1,194,326 -9.5 Advantage Energy 58,144 51,842 -10.8 Imperial 413,000 363,000 -12.1 Pieridae 36,467 31,087 -14.8 Kiwetinohk 23,996 20,432 -14.9 MEG Energy 106,840 85,974 -19.5 Spartan Delta 80,200 57,972 -27.7 AVERAGE 150,156 144,065 -4.1

Operating Cash Flow

The Operating Cash Flow picture, when viewed in aggregate, tells a different story from the reality faced by many producers. This is due in large part to uncharacteristically low cash flow numbers among Canadian majors in Q1 2023; Cenovus, Suncor, and Imperial all experienced reduced cash from operations in Q1 on account of corporate turnarounds and catch-up tax payments. This is common for these companies in the first quarter, with 4 of the past 5 years exhibiting similar cash flow drops in Q1 (see chart below).

As such, we have also taken a look at the change in cash flow for the median company in our dataset. This shows a $6.24 million reduction in operating cash flow, which is driven in large part by depressed commodity prices. In particular, gas-weighted producers faced a very poor pricing situation in the second quarter; average realized natural gas prices for companies in our dataset declined from $4.37 per mcf to $2.72 per mcf. ARC Resources defied this trend somewhat, in part because of increased production volumes (particularly condensate) and improved hedging outcomes. Oil prices held up a bit better, which resulted in increased cash flow for oil-weighted producers such as Tamarack Valley, Saturn and Athabasca Oil.

Companies Q1 2023 ($) Q2 2023 ($) Absolute Change ($) Cenovus -286,000,000 1,990,000,000 2,276,000,000 Suncor 1,039,000,000 2,803,000,000 1,764,000,000 Imperial -821,000,000 885,000,000 1,706,000,000 Canadian Natural Resources 1,295,000,000 2,745,000,000 1,450,000,000 Tamarack Valley 59,624,000 156,265,000 96,641,000 Saturn 46,794,000 94,232,000 47,438,000 Athabasca 20,537,000 46,914,000 26,377,000 Cardinal Energy 41,089,000 61,220,000 20,131,000 ARC Resources 540,300,000 550,900,000 10,600,000 Bonterra Energy 24,018,000 33,854,000 9,836,000 Lucero 34,918,000 43,183,000 8,265,000 Baytex 184,938,000 192,308,000 7,370,000 MEG Energy 237,000,000 244,000,000 7,000,000 Headwater 60,201,000 66,857,000 6,656,000 Surge Energy 54,506,000 60,608,000 6,102,000 Crew Energy 66,644,000 69,952,000 3,308,000 Rubellite 9,285,000 12,186,000 2,901,000 Journey 11,461,000 12,335,000 874,000 Perpetual 7,436,000 8,295,000 859,000 Petrus Resources 13,287,000 12,957,000 -330,000 Gear Energy 14,933,000 13,311,000 -1,622,000 Obsidian Energy 72,600,000 67,100,000 -5,500,000 InPlay Oil 22,224,000 13,351,000 -8,873,000 Pine Cliff 22,326,000 12,504,000 -9,822,000 Crescent Point 473,400,000 462,100,000 -11,300,000 Yangarra 33,948,000 22,292,000 -11,656,000 Pieridae 41,309,000 27,533,000 -13,776,000 Kelt Exploration 100,160,000 68,163,000 -31,997,000 Peyto 183,606,000 148,608,000 -34,998,000 Pipestone 78,000,000 40,957,000 -37,043,000 Kiwetinohk 80,160,000 41,360,000 -38,800,000 Hammerhead 115,541,000 75,855,000 -39,686,000 Birchcliff 111,330,000 62,353,000 -48,977,000 Whitecap 468,600,000 414,900,000 -53,700,000 Advantage Energy 105,955,000 37,966,000 -67,989,000 Spartan Delta 214,718,000 146,482,000 -68,236,000 Enerplus 326,216,216 252,162,162 -74,054,054 NuVista 215,221,000 134,166,000 -81,055,000 Paramount 271,400,000 172,200,000 -99,200,000 Vermilion 388,629,000 173,632,000 -214,997,000 Ovintiv 1,445,004,000 1,116,033,000 -328,971,000 Tourmaline 1,538,075,000 927,384,000 -610,691,000 TOTAL 8,962,393,216 14,519,478,162 5,557,084,946 MEDIAN 75,300,000 69,057,500 -6,242,500

Net Debt

Roughly half of the companies in our dataset reduced their net debt balances between March 31 and June 30. The average net debt change, however, was an increase of almost $45 million. This seeming discrepancy was the result of large, transaction-related debt increases for Baytex and Crescent Point. Suncor Energy reduced its net debt by over $1.3 billion, which is line with the company’s capital allocation plan (see Suncor’s most recent corporate presentation here). As of June 30, the company’s net debt was the lowest it had been since 2018. Lucero ended Q2 2023 with a net cash position, which was due in large part to the disposition of substantially all of the company’s non-operated properties.

Overall, the majority of the companies in our dataset are within their target net debt ranges. In addition, many companies have introduced new capital allocation frameworks to reflect new free cash and funds flow deployments in reduced debt scenarios. These allocation frameworks largely specify that more cash is to be devoted to share buybacks and dividend payouts.