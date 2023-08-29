Hydrogen Sulfide Mobile Scrubbing Equipment for Sale

H2S Solutions Ltd. is an environmentally active hydrogen sulfide scrubbing company that uses a iron-based granular absorption media for zero missions of fugitive venting and odours. The company has been in business since 1994 with a patented system Canadian Distributorship for the iron based granular scrubbing media the founder and prime director is liquidating his scrubber assets after being in business over 25 years in the Canadian oil and gas industry. The owner would like to sell the equipment in one complete sale package:

10 high volume vacuum truck rated scrubbing systems that are portable

2 smaller portable scrubbers for tank trucks

7500 lb axles on pinto hitches

72 bbl tank system bottom flow

6 inch gas in and 6 inch gas out

Contact Alan Morison at 780 518 9527 or email h2salan@telus.net more information and pricing.