Tanker loaded with Iraqi crude passes through Hormuz, shipping data shows

An oil tanker loaded with Iraqi crude was seen passing through the Strait of Hormuz close to the Iranian coast a day after Iran said Iraq was exempt from any restrictions to transit the vital sea route, data from LSEG and Kpler showed.

The Ocean Thunder loaded about 1 million barrels of Basrah Heavy crude on March 2 and is expected to discharge its cargo in Pengerang, Malaysia, in mid-April, Kpler data showed.

Iran initially closed the Strait, a corridor that carries about a fifth of global oil and LNG flows, after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in late February triggered a widening conflict.

It later said it would allow passage for vessels without U.S. or Israeli connections, and in recent days three Omani-operated tankers, a French-owned container ship and a Japanese-owned gas carrier have crossed the strait.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Hugh Lawson)