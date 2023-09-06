Extended Saudi, Russian oil supply cuts pose bullish risks, says Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Commodities Research said Saudi Arabia and Russia’s extension of voluntary supply cuts posed bullish risks to their crude price forecasts, raising a possibility that Brent could jump as high as $107 a barrel next year.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary cuts to end-2023, pushing oil prices above $90 a barrel. Brent crude was trading around $90.97 at 1822 GMT.

The Saudi cuts were by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) while Russia has cut 300,000 bpd. These cuts were on top of the April cut agreed by several OPEC+ producers running to the end of 2024.

In a note dated Tuesday, Goldman Sachs Commodities Research said that in the first scenario, a roughly 500,000 barrel-per-day miss compared with its own estimates for Saudi output in the fourth quarter posed an estimated $2 per barrel upside risk to its December 2023 forecast of $86 a barrel.

In the second scenario, where nine of the OPEC+ – comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia – do not in January 2024 reverse half of their 1.7 million bpd output cuts announced in April, Brent could hit $107 a barrel by December 2024, Goldman said.

However, “this is not our baseline view because we think the producer group is unlikely to pursue prices well above $100/bbl given the strong supply and investment response to the 2022 energy crisis, our high-frequency tracking of U.S. shale, and the political importance of U.S. gasoline prices.”

The bank said the “bullish extension” reflected OPEC+ “exercising assertively its unusually high pricing power”.

It also suggested OPEC+ was unlikely to be in a rush to boost output, and that a potential sale of an additional stake in Saudi Aramco might further incentivize Riyadh to exercise its pricing power.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)