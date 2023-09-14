Trimble Engineering Associates and Earth Horse Energy Advisors Enter into an Agreement and Announce the Formation of Trimble Energy Group

Calgary, September 14, 2023 – Trimble Engineering Associates (“Trimble”) and Earth Horse Energy Advisors (“Earth Horse”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement which will result in the formation of Trimble Energy Group (“TEG”) as a premier reservoir engineering and transaction advisory firm delivering services to the energy sector.

Through this business agreement, Trimble Energy Group will establish itself as a premier reservoir engineering and transaction advisory firm offering a variety of client services relating to reserve and resource evaluations, transaction and corporate advisory, resource and business development and asset and operations management. TEG will specialize in providing clients with independent third-party engineering evaluations and transaction advisory services including mergers, acquisitions and divestments of properties and corporate entities as well as a host of additional integrated services.

Trimble Engineering Associates is an Alberta-based company that has proudly provided consulting services to the oil and natural gas industry for over 50 years. The company specializes in the evaluation of oil and natural gas reserves and resources, corporate and property evaluations, acquisition and divestiture analysis and advisory services, expert testimony, and engineering audits for a diverse range of clientele including financial institutions, private and public companies and individual investors.

Earth Horse Energy Advisors is an independent corporate advisory firm that specializes in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company assists clientele with the marketing of oil and natural gas properties and companies, buy-side mandates, valuations and fairness opinions and offers additional advisory services which include strategic planning, commercial negotiations and customized industry reporting.

On a combined basis, TEG will provide a wealth of technical, commercial and advisory expertise along with a complimentary array of services that are custom designed to provide clients with a tailored and effective approach to achieving their business goals and objectives. TEG will provide these services to public and private exploration and production companies, midstream entities and oilfield service companies.

TEG’s Executive Leadership will consist of Stephen Trimble as President & CEO, Ryan Ferguson Young as Executive Vice President and Mark Lackie as Chief Operating Officer.

Senior Management includes Ralph Sanford as Senior Vice President, Evaluations and Expert Testimony and Gerry Patychuk as Senior Vice President, Engineering. Trimble Energy Group is also pleased to announce that Mr. Earl Scott will join the management team as Senior Vice President, Asset and Operations Management.

Mark Lackie is a commercial and joint venture professional with over 25 years of experience in the energy sector, working with private and public E&P companies in senior management positions. Mark has an established record of successfully identifying, negotiating and executing on billions of dollars in acquisitions, dispositions and joint ventures aimed at maximizing value and shareholder returns. “As a leadership team we are incredibly excited about bringing the two companies together. It exemplifies our commitment to deliver a premium suite of services to our clients”, commented Mark Lackie, COO.

Ryan Ferguson Young, President of Earth Horse commented that “I’m extremely pleased about this agreement with Trimble and the formation of TEG. Trimble has a strong reputation in industry and the Trimble team has decades of experience in the evaluation of oil and gas reserves and resources, including a fundamental understanding of the process to commercially extract and market those reserves and resources. I’m confident that the combination of engineering and advisory services is a natural fit that will materially benefit our clients. The formation of TEG will allow us to build upon the services that Earth Horse and Trimble already bring to market. Our vision is to be a full service, one-stop shop that will be viewed as the industry leader with the ability to capitalize on opportunities that benefit our clients.”

Stephen Trimble, President of Trimble Engineering Associates states “I’m proud to expand the suite of services we offer to our clients. In particular, the addition of transaction advisory services will differentiate us from our peer group by facilitating TEG to better serve our clients throughout the entire corporate lifecycle from early-stage resource evaluation, exploration and development to end-stage monetization and exit strategies. I look forward to working with Ryan, Mark, Ralph, Gerry and Earl and the rest of our team to seek and create value for our clients and stakeholders.”

To learn more about TEG, please visit our website at: www.trimbleenergygroup.com or contact us below.

Contact Information:

Ryan Ferguson Young, B.Comm. Stephen Trimble, P. Eng. Mark Lackie, B.Comm. Executive Vice President President & CEO Chief Operating Officer Ryan@trimbleenergygroup.com Steve@trimbleenergygroup.com Mark@trimbleenergygroup.com

Trimble Energy Group

Suite 2200-801 6 Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta,T2P 3W2