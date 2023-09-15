Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count increases to 190

Canada’s active rig count settled at 190 on September 15, an increase of 11 rigs compared to last Friday. This marks another consecutive week of rig count growth, prolonging a strong run of activity that has seen the number of active rigs hold above 160 since late June. Alberta’s active rig count increased to 136, while Saskatchewan’s rig count grew by 2 to reach 30 rigs. BC’s active rig count held fast at 21 as of this morning.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs increased by 8 between September 8 and September 15, settling at 116 active oil rigs. The number of gas rigs rose week-over-week, reaching 67 today. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” is unchanged from last Friday, settling at 7 rigs.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 44.2%, a notable increase from 42.4% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs increased from 422 to 430, a 1.9% boost. This suggests that, compared to last week, a larger pool of rigs is being deployed more efficiently.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.