Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Pipestone
|PIPE.TO
|8.90%
|Surge Energy
|SGY.TO
|8.50%
|Tamarack Valley
|TVE.TO
|7.45%
|Advantage Energy
|AAV.TO
|7.14%
|Perpetual Energy
|PMT.TO
|4.92%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Hemisphere Energy
|HME.V
|-1.55%
|CNRL
|CNQ.TO
|-1.64%
|Petrus Resources
|PRQ.TO
|-1.97%
|Rubellite Energy
|RBY.TO
|-2.67%
|Birchcliff Energy
|BIR.TO
|-4.00%
