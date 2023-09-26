WesCan Energy announces resignation of Chief Executive Officer

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – September 26, 2023) – WesCan Energy Corp. (TSXV: WCE) (“WesCan” or the “Company“) is announcing that it received a letter of resignation from its Chief Executive Officer, Greg T. Busby. Mr. Busby’s resignation as Chief Executive Officer of the Company will take effect on November 24, 2023 or such earlier date that the Board of Directors may determine. Mr. Busby has advised the Board of Directors of his willingness to support WesCan during this period of transition to ensure an orderly leadership transition to his successor. The Board of Directors of the Company thanks Mr. Busby for his dedication and service over the period of his employment and wishes him the best in his future endeavours. The Board of Directors of the Company will commence a search for a new Chief Executive Officer immediately following the Company’s annual general and special meeting to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023.
