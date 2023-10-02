BOE Report

August production results reveal massive condensate rates for new Paramount Resources Duvernay wells – “initial production results signficantly exceeding expectations”

With the public well data for August freshly released, we thought it was worthwhile to highlight three monster Duvernay wells drilled by Paramount Resources. These wells have condensate rates that are among the highest of anything we have seen out of the Duvernay in some time. These 3 wells were head and shoulders above the other top Duvernay wells in the month, and all will featured prominently in this month’s upcoming TOP WELL REPORT.

The three wells come from the Kaybob region northeast of Fox Creek and were all drilled off of the same pad. The three wells produced a combined 103,944 barrels of condensate in the month of August, for an average per well of 1,117 bbl/d plus associated gas.  Interestingly Paramount referenced this 4-13 pad in its August corporate presentation, where it refers to these three wells with the words: “initial production results significantly exceeding expectations”

Figure 1 – Calendar day condensate rates from 3 Paramount wells

Figure 2 – Paramount Crown mineral rights (green) and highlighted 3 Paramount Duvernay wells (red)

Top Duvernay oil/condensate wells – August volumes

Licensee Province UWI Field Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Hours
Paramount Resources Ltd. AB 100080506417W500 KAYBOB DUVERNAY FM 35,917.0 1,197.0 1,476.0 2023-06-16 0.0
Paramount Resources Ltd. AB 100010506417W500 KAYBOB DUVERNAY FM 34,755.0 1,158.0 1,466.0 2023-06-18 0.0
Paramount Resources Ltd. AB 100020506417W500 KAYBOB DUVERNAY FM 33,272.0 1,109.0 1,449.0 2023-06-20 0.0
Teine Energy Ltd. AB 100112505212W500 CARROT CREEK DUVERNAY FM 18,644.0 621.0 1,875.0 2023-06-28 0.0
Bonavista Energy Corporation AB 100031304404W500 PEMBINA DUVERNAY FM 16,372.0 546.0 2,209.0 NaT 0.0
Bonavista Energy Corporation AB 102163104403W500 PEMBINA DUVERNAY FM 13,702.0 457.0 1,894.0 2023-07-02 0.0
Bonavista Energy Corporation AB 102153104403W502 PEMBINA DUVERNAY FM 12,624.0 421.0 1,600.0 2023-07-04 744.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. AB 100010404602W500 PEMBINA DUVERNAY FM 12,583.0 419.0 546.0 NaT 491.0
Hitic Energy Ltd. AB 100101006519W500 KAYBOB DUVERNAY FM 12,105.0 403.0 572.0 2023-02-18 663.0
Hitic Energy Ltd. AB 100121106519W500 KAYBOB DUVERNAY FM 12,036.0 401.0 606.0 2023-02-20 659.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. AB 100011804502W500 PEMBINA DUVERNAY FM 11,478.0 383.0 540.0 2023-06-13 0.0
Artis Exploration Ltd. AB 100013303024W400 TWINING DUVERNAY FM 10,744.0 358.0 119.0 2023-03-20 0.0
Artis Exploration Ltd. AB 102063303024W400 TWINING DUVERNAY FM 10,664.0 355.0 208.0 2023-03-22 0.0
Vesta Energy Ltd. AB 100082504127W400 MORNINGSIDE DUVERNAY FM 10,530.0 351.0 205.0 2023-07-07 0.0
Artis Exploration Ltd. AB 100023303024W400 TWINING DUVERNAY FM 10,244.0 341.0 94.0 2023-03-19 0.0

 