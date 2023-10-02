August production results reveal massive condensate rates for new Paramount Resources Duvernay wells – “initial production results signficantly exceeding expectations”

With the public well data for August freshly released, we thought it was worthwhile to highlight three monster Duvernay wells drilled by Paramount Resources. These wells have condensate rates that are among the highest of anything we have seen out of the Duvernay in some time. These 3 wells were head and shoulders above the other top Duvernay wells in the month, and all will featured prominently in this month’s upcoming TOP WELL REPORT.

The three wells come from the Kaybob region northeast of Fox Creek and were all drilled off of the same pad. The three wells produced a combined 103,944 barrels of condensate in the month of August, for an average per well of 1,117 bbl/d plus associated gas. Interestingly Paramount referenced this 4-13 pad in its August corporate presentation, where it refers to these three wells with the words: “initial production results significantly exceeding expectations”

Click here to view these wells on a map along with their production results.

Figure 1 – Calendar day condensate rates from 3 Paramount wells

Figure 2 – Paramount Crown mineral rights (green) and highlighted 3 Paramount Duvernay wells (red)

Top Duvernay oil/condensate wells – August volumes