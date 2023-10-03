Cardinal Energy Ltd. announces asset acquisition

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – October 3, 2023) – Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX: CJ) (“Cardinal” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it has completed an asset acquisition within its core operating areas for a purchase price of approximately $25.0 million. Based upon internal estimates effective July 1, 2023, the properties add an estimated 2.0 million barrels of proved developed producing (“PDP”) reserves and are also expected to contribute approximately 900 boe/d of production beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The acquisition includes the consolidation of working interests in an existing, operated, long-life light oil unit (Mitsue, Alberta), and approximately 500 bbl/d of Clearwater (Buffalo-Figure Lake, Alberta) heavy oil production with up to 25 associated development drilling locations.

The acquisition is synergistic with Cardinal’s existing operations, will not require any additional office staff and is consistent with our strategy of operating long-life sustainable production.

In 2023, Cardinal has disposed of, or has entered into agreements to dispose of non-core assets with higher future asset retirement obligations with approximately 400 boe/d of low netback production within our Alberta asset base.

Taking into consideration the effect of the acquisitions and divestitures, Cardinal forecasts to exit 2023 with production of 22,500 boe/d, a 3% increase over prior guidance.

Cardinal used existing bank lines to fund the purchase price for the acquisition and expects the incremental debt incurred from this acquisition will be repaid prior to year-end from fourth quarter free cash flow.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline oil in Western Canada. Cardinal differentiates itself from its peers by having the lowest decline conventional asset base in Western Canada. Cardinal works to continually improve its Environmental, Social and Governance profile and operates its assets in a responsible and environmentally sensitive manner.

