BOE Report

A&D alert – More than 700 sections of mineral rights get new owners in the last month as some familiar management teams make their mark – BOE Intel

The last month has been an active one for mineral rights transfers, with more than 700 sections of mineral rights being transferred in the last 30 days. This data comes from BOE Intel’s mineral rights transfer tool. To get a demo for your company so that you can have access to the full list of companies and plots these transfers on a map, click here.

The tables below show the 5 largest mineral rights acquirers and the 5 largest mineral rights sellers. BOE Intel subscribers will have access to the full list of companies.

Below we have provided a little bit of added context around some of the larger transactions:

Largest Acquirors – Last 30 days

Company Net sections added
BTG ENERGY CORP. 193
CYGNET ENERGY LTD. 166
KARVE ENERGY INC. 103
LOGAN ENERGY CORP. 71
CALTEX TRILOGY INC. 57
Others 118
TOTAL 708

 

Largest sellers – Last 30 days

Company Net sections sold
CERTUS OIL AND GAS INC. 193
DURHAM CREEK EXPLORATION LTD. 103
ATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION 82
MURPHY OIL COMPANY LTD. 81
SPARTAN DELTA CORP. 71
Others 178
TOTAL 708