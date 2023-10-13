A&D alert – More than 700 sections of mineral rights get new owners in the last month as some familiar management teams make their mark – BOE Intel

The last month has been an active one for mineral rights transfers, with more than 700 sections of mineral rights being transferred in the last 30 days. This data comes from BOE Intel’s mineral rights transfer tool. To get a demo for your company so that you can have access to the full list of companies and plots these transfers on a map, click here.

The tables below show the 5 largest mineral rights acquirers and the 5 largest mineral rights sellers. BOE Intel subscribers will have access to the full list of companies.

Below we have provided a little bit of added context around some of the larger transactions:

Largest Acquirors – Last 30 days

Company Net sections added BTG ENERGY CORP. 193 CYGNET ENERGY LTD. 166 KARVE ENERGY INC. 103 LOGAN ENERGY CORP. 71 CALTEX TRILOGY INC. 57 Others 118 TOTAL 708

Largest sellers – Last 30 days