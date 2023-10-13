A&D alert – More than 700 sections of mineral rights get new owners in the last month as some familiar management teams make their mark – BOE Intel

The last month has been an active one for mineral rights transfers, with more than 700 sections of mineral rights being transferred in the last 30 days. This data comes from BOE Intel’s mineral rights transfer tool. To get a demo for your company so that you can have access to the full list of companies and plots these transfers on a map, click here.
The tables below show the 5 largest mineral rights acquirers and the 5 largest mineral rights sellers. BOE Intel subscribers will have access to the full list of companies.
Below we have provided a little bit of added context around some of the larger transactions:
-
- When we first wrote about BTG Energy acquiring assets from Certus, it appeared as if it was largely an infrastructure transaction. Over time, it became clear through further AER licence transfer applications and mineral rights transfers that this transaction would also involve hundreds of wells and associated production, as well as mineral rights too.
- We wrote up Cygnet Energy’s acquisition of Montney and Duvernay assets from Athabasca and Murphy a while ago, but the mineral rights have now officially been transferred as well.
- Karve Energy revealed its entry into the Clearwater when this mineral rights transfer went through.
- While the Alberta mineral rights for Logan Energy were transferred some time ago, the BC mineral rights have now also been transferred over. These have been financially owned for some time, since the closing of the arrangement with Crescent Point and Spartan Delta, but now are visible in the public domain as belonging to Logan.
- The Caltex team is back! Caltex Trilogy acquired 57 sections of mineral rights in a transfer that went through on September 27, 2023. It is still early days for this new company, but BOE Intel subscribers can go to the company intel page for Caltex Trilogy to learn more and follow along as the company grows. Gross licensed production (before any well licence transfers associated with this new acquisition) for Caltex Trilogy in August 2023 was estimated to be 1,762 BOE/d, almost exclusively oil.
Largest Acquirors – Last 30 days
|Company
|Net sections added
|BTG ENERGY CORP.
|193
|CYGNET ENERGY LTD.
|166
|KARVE ENERGY INC.
|103
|LOGAN ENERGY CORP.
|71
|CALTEX TRILOGY INC.
|57
|Others
|118
|TOTAL
|708
Largest sellers – Last 30 days
|Company
|Net sections sold
|CERTUS OIL AND GAS INC.
|193
|DURHAM CREEK EXPLORATION LTD.
|103
|ATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION
|82
|MURPHY OIL COMPANY LTD.
|81
|SPARTAN DELTA CORP.
|71
|Others
|178
|TOTAL
|708