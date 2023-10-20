Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count settles at 186

Canada’s active rig count fell to 186 on October 20, an decrease of 9 rigs compared to last Friday. Alberta’s active rig count decreased from 140 last Friday to 137 this morning, while Saskatchewan’s rig count decreased by 18.8%. BC’s active rig count was unchanged this week, remaining at 20 today.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs decreased by 13 between October 13 and October 20, settling at 111 active oil rigs. The number of gas rigs increased by 4, settling at 66. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” held fast at 9 rigs.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 45.5%, a modest drop from 46.2% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs also decreased from 422 to 409, a 3.1% jump. This suggests that, compared to last week, a smaller pool of rigs is being deployed less efficiently.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.