ExxonMobil announces third quarter 2023 results

Generated strong third-quarter earnings of $9.1 billion, or $2.25 per share, reflecting reliable operating performance of an advantaged portfolio

Produced $16.0 billion of operating cash flow and increased cash balance by $3.4 billion

Delivered the best-ever third-quarter global refinery throughput1 at 4.2 million barrels per day

Returned $8.1 billion to shareholders in the quarter and increased fourth-quarter dividend to $0.95 per share

Announced agreement to merge with Pioneer Natural Resources, a combination that will increase U.S. Permian production, enhance energy security and accelerate Pioneer’s path to net zero

Results Summary 3Q23 2Q23 Change vs 2Q23 3Q22 Change vs 3Q22 Dollars in millions (except per share data) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change vs YTD

2022 9,070 7,880 +1,190 19,660 -10,590 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) 28,380 42,990 -14,610 9,117 7,874 +1,243 18,682 -9,565 Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 28,609 45,066 -16,457 2.25 1.94 +0.31 4.68 -2.43 Earnings Per Common Share ² 6.98 10.17 -3.19 2.27 1.94 +0.33 4.45 -2.18 Earnings Excl. Identified Items Per Common Share ² 7.04 10.66 -3.62 6,022 6,166 -144 5,728 +294 Capital and Exploration Expenditures 18,568 15,241 +3,327

Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced third-quarter 2023 earnings of $9.1 billion, or $2.25 per share assuming dilution. Cash flow from operations was $16.0 billion, up $6.6 billion versus the second quarter. In line with plans, capital and exploration expenditures were $6.0 billion in the third quarter, bringing year-to-date 2023 expenditures to $18.6 billion. Full-year capital and exploration expenditures are expected to be at the top end of the guidance of $23 billion to $25 billion as the company pursues value accretive opportunities.

“We delivered another quarter of strong operational performance, earnings and cash flows, adding nearly 80,000 net oil-equivalent barrels per day to support global supply3,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer. “The organization’s relentless focus on safety, environment and value is paying off – driving record refining throughputs, delivering big projects at first-quintile cost and schedule, and exceeding planned structural cost savings while reducing emissions intensity and the impact on the environment.

“The two transactions we’ve announced further underscore our ongoing commitment to the ‘and’ equation by continuing to meet the world’s needs for energy and essential products while reducing emissions. Pioneer will help us grow supply to meet the world’s energy needs with lower carbon intensity while Denbury improves our competitive position to economically reduce emissions in hard-to-decarbonize industries. Our disciplined operational and financial performance, combined with these strategic transactions, will strengthen our portfolio and position us to deliver profitable growth and attractive returns for many years to come.”

1 Highest third-quarter global refinery throughput (2000-2023) since Exxon and Mobil merger in 1999, based on current refinery circuit.

2 Assuming dilution.

3 Compared to third-quarter 2022; Excludes impacts from divestments, entitlements, and government-mandated curtailments.

Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Earnings were $9.1 billion compared with second-quarter earnings of $7.9 billion. Results improved with strong operating performance, including record third-quarter refining throughput 1 as well as a higher crude price and industry refining margin environment. These factors were partly offset by weaker chemical margins, unfavorable derivative mark-to-market impacts and trading timing effects that are expected to unwind over time.

as well as a higher crude price and industry refining margin environment. These factors were partly offset by weaker chemical margins, unfavorable derivative mark-to-market impacts and trading timing effects that are expected to unwind over time. The company achieved $9.0 billion of cumulative structural cost savings versus 2019, ahead of schedule, with further savings expected by year-end.

Strong earnings drove cash flow from operations of $16.0 billion and free cash flow of $11.7 billion, an increase of $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion respectively versus the second quarter. Third-quarter shareholder distributions of $8.1 billion included $3.7 billion of dividends and $4.4 billion of share repurchases. Year-to-date share repurchases were $13.1 billion, consistent with the company’s plan to repurchase $17.5 billion of shares in 2023.

The Corporation declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.95 per share, payable on Dec. 11, 2023, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2023. The company has increased its annual dividend for 41 consecutive years, including this increase of $0.04 per share, or 4 percent.

The debt-to-capital ratio remained at 17% and the net-debt-to-capital ratio was 4%, reflecting a period-end cash balance of $33.0 billion.

The company continued to strengthen its portfolio with the closing of the Thailand refinery divestment in the third quarter. Total asset sales and divestments generated $0.9 billion of cash proceeds, bringing the year-to-date total to $3.1 billion.

ADVANCING CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

Progress Toward Net Zero

ExxonMobil has industry-leading plans to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its Permian unconventional operations by 2030. As part of the announced Pioneer merger, ExxonMobil plans to accelerate Pioneer’s net-zero Permian ambition to 2035 from 2050. In addition, using a combination of technology, operating capabilities, infrastructure, recycling, and water sharing, the company expects to increase the amount of water sourced from oil and gas production used in its Permian fracturing operations to more than 90% by 2030.

Carbon Capture and Storage

In July, the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Denbury Inc. The planned acquisition will provide ExxonMobil with one of the largest owned and operated carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline networks in the United States. The combination will further expand ExxonMobil’s ability to provide large-scale emission-reduction services to industrial customers. Denbury scheduled a shareholder vote for October 31, 2023, with the transaction expected to close in early November. The acquisition is an all-stock transaction valued at $4.9 billion, and the expected number of shares issuable in connection with the transaction is approximately 45 million.

EARNINGS AND VOLUME SUMMARY BY SEGMENT Upstream 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,566 920 3,110 United States 4,118 9,235 4,559 3,657 9,309 Non-U.S. 13,041 19,043 6,125 4,577 12,419 Worldwide 17,159 28,278 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,566 920 3,110 United States 4,118 8,936 4,573 3,669 8,731 Non-U.S. 13,225 21,720 6,139 4,589 11,841 Worldwide 17,343 30,656 3,688 3,608 3,716 Production (koebd) 3,709 3,708

Upstream third-quarter earnings were $6.1 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion from the second quarter, driven by higher crude prices, lower scheduled maintenance, and favorable tax impacts. Identified items unfavorably impacted earnings by $14 million in the quarter.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased $6.3 billion. Excluding identified items, earnings declined $5.7 billion, driven by a nearly 60% decrease in natural gas realizations and a 14% decrease in crude realizations. Excluding the impacts from divestments, entitlements, and government-mandated curtailments, net production grew about 80,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day, driven by the Permian and Guyana.

Year-to-date earnings were $17.2 billion, a decrease of $11.1 billion versus the first nine months of 2022. The prior-year period was impacted by net negative identified items totaling $2.4 billion, including an identified item associated with the Sakhalin-1 expropriation. Excluding identified items, earnings declined $13.3 billion. Higher production from advantaged projects in Guyana and the Permian provided a partial offset to lower crude and natural gas realizations. Year-to-date production was 3.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day. The portfolio mix continued to improve with liquid production growth from Guyana and the Permian, offsetting lower natural gas production from divestments.

In October, ExxonMobil announced an agreement to merge with Pioneer Natural Resources in a $59.5 billion all-stock transaction. The combination is expected to generate double-digit returns by recovering more resources, more efficiently, while accelerating emissions reductions1.

1 Expected to leverage Permian GHG reduction plans to accelerate Pioneer’s net-zero emissions plan to 2035 from 2050; plan to lower both companies’ Permian methane emissions through new technology application.

Energy Products 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,356 1,528 3,008 United States 4,794 6,152 1,086 782 2,811 Non-U.S. 4,141 4,744 2,442 2,310 5,819 Worldwide 8,935 10,896 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,356 1,528 3,008 United States 4,794 6,152 1,119 764 2,811 Non-U.S. 4,186 4,744 2,475 2,292 5,819 Worldwide 8,980 10,896 5,551 5,658 5,537 Energy Products Sales (kbd) 5,496 5,321

Energy Products third-quarter earnings were $2.4 billion, up $0.1 billion sequentially due to improved industry refining margins and strong reliability with record throughput. These factors were partly offset by negative trading-related impacts from rising prices including unfavorable derivative mark-to-market impacts and other timing effects that were largely non-cash and are expected to unwind over time.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased $3.4 billion on weaker industry refining margins and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts. In addition, earnings were lower from trading-related impacts including negative derivative mark-to-market and other timing effects that were largely non-cash, which were impacted by rising prices in the quarter compared to declining prices in the third quarter of last year.

Year-to-date earnings were $8.9 billion, a decrease of $2.0 billion versus the same period last year. Declining industry refining margins and higher planned maintenance expenses were partly offset by higher sales volumes, mainly from the start-up of the Beaumont refinery expansion. Unfavorable derivative mark-to-market impacts were offset by favorable other timing effects, mostly of a non-cash nature.

Chemical Products 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 338 486 635 United States 1,148 2,030 (89) 342 177 Non-U.S. 300 1,263 249 828 812 Worldwide 1,448 3,293 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 338 486 635 United States 1,148 2,030 (89) 342 177 Non-U.S. 300 1,263 249 828 812 Worldwide 1,448 3,293 5,108 4,849 4,680 Chemical Products Sales (kt) 14,606 14,509

Chemical Products third-quarter earnings were $249 million, down from $828 million in the second quarter. Industry margins compressed from higher feedstock costs and lower price realizations as industry supply outpaced rising demand. Improved volume/mix effects from growth in performance chemicals partially offset weaker margins.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased $563 million on weaker industry margins.

Year-to-date earnings were $1.4 billion compared to $3.3 billion in the first nine months of 2022, driven by weaker industry margins, lower sales volumes reflecting softer demand, and higher planned maintenance.

The Baytown chemical expansion project started up in the third quarter, adding 750 Kta of performance chemicals production capacity and marks the company’s entry into the linear alpha olefins market.

Specialty Products 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 326 373 306 United States 1,150 784 293 298 456 Non-U.S. 914 871 619 671 762 Worldwide 2,064 1,655 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 326 373 306 United States 1,150 784 293 298 456 Non-U.S. 914 871 619 671 762 Worldwide 2,064 1,655 1,912 1,905 1,917 Specialty Products Sales (kt) 5,758 6,024

Specialty Products third-quarter earnings were $619 million, compared to $671 million in the second quarter, consistently delivering strong earnings from our portfolio of high-value products. Revenue management activities leveraging the company’s leading brand and market position, and lower expenses were more than offset by weaker basestock margins from rising feed costs.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased by $143 million. Improved reliability and stronger finished lubes margins were more than offset by weaker basestock margins.

Year-to-date earnings were $2.1 billion, an increase of $409 million versus the first nine months of 2022. Improved finished lubes margins from lower feed costs were partially offset by lower specialty products sales volumes due to weaker demand.

Corporate and Financing 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 (365) (506) (152) Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) (1,226) (1,132) (365) (506) (552) Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) (1,226) (1,434)

Corporate and Financing third-quarter net charges of $365 million decreased $141 million versus the second quarter, driven by lower financing costs.

Compared to the same quarter last year, net charges increased $213 million. Excluding prior-year favorable identified items of $400 million related to tax and other reserve adjustments, net charges decreased $187 million from lower financing costs.

Year-to-date charges of $1.2 billion increased $94 million from last year. Excluding identified items, net charges decreased $208 million from lower financing costs.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ASSET SALES EXCLUDING WORKING CAPITAL 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 9,346 8,153 20,198 Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 29,342 44,522 4,415 4,242 5,642 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 12,901 18,976 1,821 (3,583) 1,667 Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt (2,064) 6 381 571 (3,082) Other 1,508 (4,328) 15,963 9,383 24,425 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 41,687 59,176 917 1,287 2,682 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 3,058 3,914 16,880 10,670 27,107 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales (non-GAAP) 44,745 63,090 (1,821) 3,583 (1,667) Less: Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt 2,064 (6) 15,059 14,253 25,440 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP) 46,809 63,084

FREE CASH FLOW 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 15,963 9,383 24,425 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 41,687 59,176 (4,920) (5,359) (4,876) Additions to property, plant and equipment (15,691) (12,624) (307) (389) (272) Additional investments and advances (1,141) (915) 31 105 88 Other investing activities including collection of advances 214 238 917 1,287 2,682 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 3,058 3,914 11,684 5,027 22,047 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) 28,127 49,789

CALCULATION OF STRUCTURAL COST SAVINGS Dollars in billions (unless otherwise noted) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2022 2022 2023 Components of Operating Costs From ExxonMobil’s Consolidated Statement of Income (U.S. GAAP) Production and manufacturing expenses 36.8 42.6 32.2 27.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11.4 10.1 7.3 7.3 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 19.0 24.0 19.0 12.9 Exploration expenses, including dry holes 1.3 1.0 0.7 0.6 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 1.2 0.5 0.4 0.5 Subtotal 69.7 78.2 59.5 48.3 ExxonMobil’s share of equity company expenses (non-GAAP) 9.1 13.0 9.0 7.4 Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 78.8 91.2 68.5 55.7 Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 78.8 91.2 68.5 55.7 Less: Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 19.0 24.0 19.0 12.9 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 1.2 0.5 0.4 0.5 Other adjustments (includes equity company depreciation and depletion) 3.6 3.5 2.3 2.3 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) (non-GAAP) 55.0 63.2 46.8 40.0 Energy and production taxes (non-GAAP) 11.0 23.8 17.7 11.0 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP) 44.0 39.4 29.1 29.0 Change vs 2019 Change vs 2022 Estimated Cumulative vs 2019 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP) -4.6 -0.1 Market +2.7 +0.7 Activity/Other +0.1 +0.8 Structural Savings -7.4 -1.6 -9.0

This press release also references structural cost savings. Structural cost savings describe decreases in cash opex excluding energy and production taxes as a result of operational efficiencies, workforce reductions, and other cost-saving measures that are expected to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Relative to 2019, estimated cumulative structural cost savings totaled $9.0 billion, which included an additional $1.6 billion in the first nine months of 2023. The total change between periods in expenses above will reflect both structural cost savings and other changes in spend, including market factors, such as inflation and foreign exchange impacts, as well as changes in activity levels and costs associated with new operations. Estimates of cumulative annual structural savings may be revised depending on whether cost reductions realized in prior periods are determined to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Structural cost savings are stewarded internally to support management’s oversight of spending over time. This measure is useful for investors to understand the Corporation’s efforts to optimize spending through disciplined expense management.

ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on October 27, 2023. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com.

