Breaking Down Barriers to Data: FIND+ by Cenozon

FIND+ by Cenozon is a game-changing webapp in the oil and gas industry, providing comprehensive FREE access to essential asset information.

Unlock vital data on all AER-regulated assets today by signing up at:

https://www.cenozon.com/solutions/pipeline-integrity/find-plus/

In the fast-paced oil and gas industry, access to critical asset data can make all the difference between success and stagnation. Efficiency, safety, and innovation hinge on the availability of accurate, up-to-date information. Traditionally, access to this valuable data has been costly. However, Cenozon’s web-app, FIND+, is breaking down the barriers to information. FIND+ is a powerful tool equipped with a GIS map, advanced searching and filtering capabilities, and an extensive database that hosts all AER-regulated assets to help you locate and visualize assets seamlessly.

Completely Free Access

Perhaps the most significant shift FIND+ brings to the industry is its commitment to free access. Data often comes at a high cost but FIND+ is making critical asset information readily available to all users, free of charge. This is also why we’ve designed the app with no restrictions on the number of assets a user is able to access at any given time. FIND+ allows a broader community to tap into the invaluable knowledge that drives oil and gas operations.

Comprehensive and Accessible Asset Information

FIND+ offers users extensive access to asset data that underpins the industry. Whether it’s information about pipelines, terminals, or critical infrastructure, FIND+ has you covered. Currently, the FIND+ database hosts all AER-regulated assets, but we’re constantly looking to expand the repository. We strive to provide a level of detail and visualization in asset information that has been previously inaccessible to many.

Enhanced Functionality: More Than Just Data

FIND+ goes beyond merely offering data. It incorporates advanced searching (by asset ID) and filtering capabilities, real-time updates, and an array of features designed to enhance user experience. Cenozon is committed to providing information in the most user-friendly and efficient way possible.

The Future of Oil & Gas: Where FIND+ Leads

By providing comprehensive asset data, enhancing functionality, and removing financial barriers to access, FIND+ by Cenozon is redefining how information is accessed and shared.

Trick or Treat?

FIND+ is no trick – just a delightful treat for those in the oil and gas industry seeking transparent and free access to critical data. FIND+ is available as a web-app across all devices and browsers, meaning there’s no download required to start! With instant responsiveness and excellent functionality, we’ve engineered it with your ease of use in mind. Visit https://www.cenozon.com/solutions/pipeline-integrity/find-plus/ or scan the QR code below to learn more and sign up today.

Happy data hunting! 🎃