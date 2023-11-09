Russia says it won’t ditch plans to boost LNG output due to US sanctions

Russia will not abandon its plans to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) production to 100 million tonnes a year because of U.S. sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

In a new package of sanctions announced this month, the United States targeted a major Russian entity involved in the development, operation and ownership of a massive project in Siberia known as Arctic LNG-2.

Russia is seeking to boost production of sea-borne super-cooled gas as its pipeline gas exports to Europe, once a key source of revenue for Moscow, have plummeted amid sweeping Western sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine.

“No one in our country is going to abandon large-scale plans for this project or for similar projects. The development of LNG infrastructure is our priority in the energy sector,” Zakharova told a weekly briefing.

Russian companies have already learned to overcome such obstacles, she added.

Arctic LNG-2 would be Russia’s third large-scale LNG project and is designed to help Russia achieve its stated goal of accounting for 20% of the global LNG market by 2035, up from around 8% currently.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday that the Biden administration was working closely with partner countries over sanctions on the Arctic LNG-2 project as a January deadline looms on a wind-down of transactions with the plant.

Novatek, Russia’s largest LNG producer, has a 60% stake in the project, and plans to start production by the end of this year.

The sanctions and wind-down have drawn the attention of France’s TotalEnergies and Japan Arctic LNG – a consortium of Mitsui & Co and JOGMEC. They each hold a 10% stake in the project and are wary about the impact of the measures.

China’s CNPC and CNOOC Ltd also each have a 10% stake.

