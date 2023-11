With LNG Canada expected to be completed during the middle part of this decade, and many other LNG projects under construction or currently operating around the world, it’s worth asking the question: “What happens if there is a spill?” This video from Shell is several years old, but it is only a few minutes long and is an excellent watch for anyone who is curious.

LNG is non-toxic, non-corrosive and has been transported around the world safely for decades.