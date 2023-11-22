A Sneak Peek at H2Safety: A True HSE Partner for Canada’s Energy Leaders

In the area of Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) services, H 2 Safety has emerged as a trusted partner. Already recognized as the premier service provider of Emergency Response Services in Canada, they also offer a comprehensive suite of quality HSE services to the Canadian energy industry. Going beyond the ordinary, they offer services that are redefining industry standards for safety.

A True Holistic Approach to HSE

H 2 Safety’s commitment goes beyond mere compliance; they excel in providing holistic HSE solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client. Their services encompass a wide spectrum, including risk-based liability assessments, safety program development, critical incident investigations, and OHS liaison. H 2 Safety’s versatility is evident in its ability to address OHS-related components individually or as an integrated whole.

Cutting-Edge Safety Training Programs

One of H 2 Safety’s standout features is its diverse training programs and workshops. From online OHS-compliant safety orientation to in-person investigation training, they ensure that organizations have the knowledge and skills needed to foster a safety culture. The option for tailor-made online or in-house component training adds a layer of flexibility, allowing clients to receive training that precisely aligns with their specific requirements.

Safety Culture Surveys, Audits & Gap Assessments

H 2 Safety adopts the Hudson workplace culture model, ranging from pathological to generative, to conduct its safety culture surveys. This nuanced approach enables organizations to assess and improve their safety culture effectively. The company also offers safety program auditing, both internal and external, providing risk-based reporting and thorough OHS compliance analysis. Field-level and organizational safety program gap assessments further strengthen the foundation of safety initiatives.

A Complete End-to-End Safety Program Management

Whether starting from scratch or enhancing existing programs, H 2 Safety offers end-to-end safety program development, implementation, and management. Their expertise extends to incident investigation, reporting, and OHS liaison coverage during critical events. The option for safety culture and perception surveys, coupled with program maturity level assessments, reflects their relentless commitment to continuous improvement.

Customized Fire Safety Solutions

In addition to their core HSE services, H 2 Safety excels in fire safety planning, evacuation mapping, and fire safety inspection services. These offerings provide organizations with a comprehensive approach to emergency preparedness, ensuring they are well-equipped to handle any unforeseen challenges.

Existing to Protect Their Partners

It’s very clear that H 2 Safety doesn’t just offer HSE services; they form true partnerships. Whether managing safety programs entirely or serving as an HSE manager, consultant, or advisor, H 2 Safety grows with its clients. With a commitment to excellence and a holistic approach, they have emerged as the go-to partner for energy leaders seeking to truly elevate their HSE standards.

A major Oil and Gas producer’s reflection on them is poignant: “Our only regret about H 2 Safety is not engaging with them sooner.” This sentiment echoes the experiences of many who have worked with them already. Their company mantra couldn’t be more apt – they really do exist to protect.