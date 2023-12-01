Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count increases to 198

Canada’s active rig count came in at 198 this morning, an increase of 12 rigs compared to November 24. Alberta’s active rig count increased from 135 last Friday to 138 today, while Saskatchewan’s rig increased to 32. BC’s active rig count increased by 1, settling at 25 rigs today.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs increased by 9 between November 24 and December 1. The number of gas rigs increased by 5 over the same period, settling at 75 rigs. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” declined by 2 rigs.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 46.9%, a big jump from 44.7% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs decreased from 416 to 422, a modest 1.4% increase. This suggests that, compared to last week, a larger pool of rigs is being deployed more efficiently.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.