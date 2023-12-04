Lycos Energy Inc. announces increase to credit facility

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – December 4, 2023) – Lycos Energy Inc. (TSXV: LCX) (“Lycos” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amending agreement with the National Bank of Canada to increase its existing revolving credit facility from $35.0 million to $50.0 million. The credit facility provides added financial flexibility to support the Company’s growth.

About Lycos

Lycos is an oil-focused, exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, operating high-quality, heavy-oil, development assets in the Lloydminster, Greater Lloydminster area and Gull Lake, Saskatchewan.

