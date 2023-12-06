A Peek at Western Engineered Containment: The Industry Standard for Full-Service Containment

In the world of containment solutions, the landscape has historically been marked by standard offerings and limited innovation. One company, Western Engineered Containment (WEC), the recognized industry leader in full-service containment, has been defining industry standards for years with its visionary approach.

WEC’s focus on creating innovative containment solutions has led to the creation of a number of unique offerings that have truly set them apart in the market – none more than their spray-applied PrecidiumTM ECSTM line of products.

These groundbreaking lining systems have not only captured much of the market but have become the preferred – and typically specified – choice of engineers due to its unmatched quality, flexibility, and durability.

In particular, some recent projects really showcase this flexibility, and the reliability of WEC’s solutions:

The Challenge: Tank Foundation Erosion Skirt And Tank Base Corrosion

A Major Operator approached WEC about the critical challenge of safeguarding tanks against the dual threat of both erosion and corrosion. In this case, rain and melting snow posed a major risk by carrying dirt from the tanks slopes down the tank’s foundation, compromising its foundation stability. Additionally, the base of these tanks was particularly susceptible to corrosion, necessitating a robust solution to eliminate flow paths from the surface to under the tanks.

The Solution: PrecidiumTM ECS Tank Skirts

In response to this challenge, WEC implemented ECS Tank Skirts, featuring the innovative PrecidiumTM ECS lining system. These tank skirts served a dual purpose – acting as an impermeable barrier against both erosion and corrosion. The ECS Tank Skirts were installed with precision around five tanks, covering a substantial area of 79,578 ft² with an average radius of 15 ft from the base of each tank.

The installation process again showcased WEC’s commitment to excellence. The impermeable ECS Tank Skirt was attached directly to the tank base and keyed in a 2ft trench at the base of the skirt toe, ensuring a secure and lasting fit.

Amazingly, WEC pre-fabricated the entire liner off-site, leveraging their industry-leading robotic application pre-spray system, and seamlessly fused it together onsite with PrecidiumTM ECS Fusion. This method proved both extremely efficient but also ensured the liner’s permanent attachment and sealing to any substrate, including steel tank bases and concrete spillways.

The Challenge: Repeated Failings in HDPE Liner Systems and Boots

The prevalent issue of repetitive failures in HDPE liner systems, attributable to pile boot failures and excessive settling, prompted a Major Operator to seek WEC’s expertise in delivering an effective solution. Traditional sheet liner welding techniques were deemed impractical, particularly in tight and congested areas. The challenge was to find a method that could overcome these limitations without resorting to shutdowns or interruptions.

The Solution: A Seamless ECS Retrofit

WEC’s ECS Retrofit Solution proved to be the definitive answer for the Major Operator to the challenges posed by HDPE liner failures. The retrofitting approach not only allowed technicians access to tight spaces where traditional methods fell short but also eliminated the need for shutdowns or interruptions. The ECS retrofitted lining system could be installed directly on top of the failed HDPE liner, negating the requirement for hydrovac and liner disposal.

The comprehensive process involved the removal of anchor points, cutting down pile boots and liners, and prepping piles for spray attachment. Leveraging a blast media technique, the metal surfaces were prepared for optimal adhesion of the ECS primer, ensuring a robust attachment point. The deployment of robotically applied ECS pre-sprayed panels and roll systems throughout the containment resulted in a truly seamless liner system.

One-of-a-Kind 15-Year Warranty – A Testament to Quality

A further testament to the quality and durability of WEC’s products is their industry-leading 15-year warranty for their PrecidiumTM ECS Lining Systems. In an industry where peace of mind is paramount, this warranty underscores the company’s unwavering confidence in the longevity and effectiveness of its systems. Clients can rest assured that their investments are backed by a company that believes in its products’ durability and performance.

As clearly demonstrated by these projects, the success of the PrecidiumTM ECS line of products in the field speaks volumes about the effectiveness of WEC’s solutions, and why they are considered the industry benchmark when it comes to full-service containment.

To learn more please visit: https://www.wecontain.com/