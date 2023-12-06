Heavy oil discount narrows further

The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude versus the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) tightened again on Wednesday:

* WCS for January delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $18.40 a barrel under WTI, according to CalRock, having settled at $21.50 a barrel under WTI on Tuesday.

* Several market participants said they were surprised by the size of the move, which came a day after Canadian regulators denied a variance request for the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) project, increasing the risk the 590,000 barrel-per-day pipeline expansion could be delayed beyond March.

* Linefill on the expanded pipeline is meant to start in the first quarter, which would boost demand.

* One trading source said short-covering by speculators could also be playing a role in the stronger differential.

* Benchmark oil prices fell nearly 4% to their lowest settlements since June, as worries about global fuel demand mounted after U.S. data showed a larger-than-expected rise in gasoline inventories.

* The outright price of WCS held steady at just under $51 a barrel.

