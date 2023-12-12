BOE Report

TOP WELL REPORT – October volumes – BC Condensate edition – Ovintiv, Crew, CNRL and Yoho show high condensate rates

This edition of the TOP WELL REPORT focuses on the highest condensate production rates for the month of October from the province of British Columbia.

As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 BC condensate wells based on production from the month of October is below. Note that the liquids volumes in the table below only include condensate and not any other NGLs. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 BC CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

Notable condensate wells:

  • While Ovintiv makes headlines for its natural gas rates in northeast BC at Sunrise and Swanlake, it also has 7 of the top 15 condensate wells in BC, with these wells coming from Towerlake. Ovintiv had the top condensate well in BC which had an average daily rate of 758 bbld/ in October (along with 6.4 mmcf/d of gas).
  • Crew Energy had 4 of the top 15 condensate wells in BC in October. These wells come from the Wilder field, which would be more broadly referred to by Crew as its Greater Septimus/Tower area. Crew’s top well was number 2 in BC, with an average daily condensate rate of 737 bbl/d.
  • Farther north, Canadian Natural Resources had the number 3 well on this list, a Montney well at Fireweed that produced 650 bbl/d of condensate in the month.
  • Yoho Resources had 3 wells in the top 15 from Inga, which all came off of the same pad. These wells had average condensate rates of 522-556 bbl/d in October.

TOP 15 CONDENSATE WELLS – OCTOBER VOLUMES – BRITISH COLUMBIA

Licensee Province UWI Field Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Hours Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103131508118W600 TOWERLAKE MONTNEY 22,750.0 758.0 6,430.0 2023-10-01 712.0 22,751.0
Crew Energy Inc. BC 102063408219W600 WILDER MONTNEY 22,102.0 737.0 2,541.0 2023-08-01 741.0 42,856.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited BC 200A016H094A1300 FIREWEED MONTNEY 19,507.0 650.0 2,148.0 2023-07-01 624.0 38,601.0
Crew Energy Inc. BC 100063408219W602 WILDER MONTNEY 18,005.0 600.0 2,661.0 2023-08-01 744.0 45,692.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 102150908117W600 TOWERLAKE MONTNEY 17,248.0 575.0 3,668.0 2023-08-01 741.0 60,380.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103121508118W600 TOWERLAKE MONTNEY 17,022.0 567.0 6,674.0 2023-09-01 741.0 23,840.0
Crew Energy Inc. BC 100080608319W600 WILDER MONTNEY 16,876.0 563.0 1,824.0 2023-08-01 679.0 31,120.0
Yoho Resources Inc. BC 100153008723W600 INGA MONTNEY 16,669.0 556.0 809.0 2023-10-01 432.0 16,670.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 104140908117W600 TOWERLAKE MONTNEY 16,611.0 554.0 4,228.0 2023-08-01 741.0 57,319.0
Yoho Resources Inc. BC 102143008723W600 INGA MONTNEY 16,176.0 539.0 919.0 2023-10-01 456.0 16,176.0
Crew Energy Inc. BC 100142708219W600 WILDER MONTNEY 16,161.0 539.0 2,644.0 2023-08-01 722.0 39,941.0
Yoho Resources Inc. BC 103153008723W600 INGA MONTNEY 15,674.0 522.0 790.0 2023-10-01 432.0 15,675.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103051508118W600 TOWERLAKE MONTNEY 14,251.0 475.0 1,072.0 2023-09-01 712.0 20,780.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100121508118W600 TOWERLAKE MONTNEY 13,319.0 444.0 3,984.0 2023-09-01 691.0 21,513.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 106150908117W600 TOWERLAKE MONTNEY 11,897.0 397.0 3,913.0 2023-08-01 741.0 28,267.0

*note daily averages assume a 30 day month. Only condensate volumes are included, not other NGLs.