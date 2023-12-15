ARC Resources Ltd. confirms quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share for January 15, 2024

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ – (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. (“ARC”) confirms a quarterly eligible dividend amount of $0.17 per share for January 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 29, 2023. At December 15, 2023, the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.64 per share.
About ARC
ARC Resources Ltd. is the largest pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada’s largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations and leading ESG performance. ARC’s investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.
Please visit ARC’s website at www.arcresources.com or contact Investor Relations:
E-mail: IR@arcresources.com
Telephone: (403) 503-8600
Fax: (403) 509-6427
Toll Free: 1-888-272-4900
ARC Resources Ltd.
Suite 1200, 308 – 4 Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 0H7
SOURCE ARC Resources Ltd.