Imperial provides 2024 corporate guidance outlook

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, project, predict, target, estimate, expect, strategy, outlook, forecast, schedule, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to Imperial’s corporate strategy remaining focused on maximizing existing assets, select growth initiatives, reducing company emissions and supplying energy in an environmentally responsible manner including through deployment of large-scale solutions such as carbon capture and storage and investing in other emissions abatement opportunities, and delivering returns to shareholders; anticipated capital and exploration expenditures of $1.7 billion for 2024; the company’s ability to generate free cash flow and deliver on commitments to shareholders, and focus on cost efficiencies; the accelerated ramp-up of and production from Cold Lake Grand Rapids Phase 1, its expected delivery of 15,000 gross barrels per day at full production, and its expected reduction of greenhouse gas emissions intensity by up to 40% compared to current steam technology; investments at Cold Lake in respect of the Leming field, high-value drilling opportunities and volume enhancement, and at Kearl in respect of the in-pit tailings project; construction and expected production in respect of the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project; total Upstream and asset production guidance for 2024, including profitable growth at Kearl and Kearl delivering 280,000 gross barrels per day; Downstream throughput and utilization guidance; improvements to the company’s downstream business, including through efficient product transportation, refinery slate flexibility and further development of its lower-carbon product offering; and the cost, scope and impact of 2024 planned turnarounds.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company’s ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including Kearl’s in-pit tailings project, Cold Lake Grand Rapids and solvent technologies projects, and the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; factors influencing construction in respect of the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies such as the deployment of new solvent technologies at Cold Lake; receipt of regulatory approvals; maintenance and turnaround activity and cost; cash generation, financing sources and capital structure; capital and environmental expenditures; refinery utilization; and applicable laws and government policies could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices; environmental regulation, including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation and changes to such regulation; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; operational hazards and risks; third-party opposition to company and service provider operations, projects and infrastructure; the results of research programs and new technologies, and ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; lack of required support from governments and policymakers for adoption of new technologies for emissions reductions; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals; transportation for accessing markets; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness; cybersecurity incidents; availability and allocation of capital; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management’s discussion and analysis of Imperial Oil Limited’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial. Imperial’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial’s most recent Form 10-K.

The term “project” as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Capital and exploration expenditures

Capital and exploration expenditures (or capital expenditures) represent the combined total of additions at cost to property, plant and equipment, additions to finance leases, additional investments and acquisitions; exploration expenses on a before-tax basis from the Consolidated statement of income; and the company’s share of similar costs for equity companies. Capital and exploration expenditures exclude the purchase of carbon emission credits.

Operating costs

Operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that are the costs during the period to produce, manufacture, and otherwise prepare the company’s products for sale – including energy costs, staffing and maintenance costs. It excludes the cost of raw materials, taxes and interest expense and are on a before-tax basis. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is total expenses within the company’s Consolidated statement of income. While the company is responsible for all revenue and expense elements of net income, operating costs represent the expenses most directly under the company’s control and therefore, are useful in evaluating the company’s performance. Reconciliation of historical annual operating costs is incorporated by reference and can be found in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K under the heading “Frequently Used Terms”, available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and the company’s website at www.imperialoil.ca.

