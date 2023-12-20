Mystery buyer of Plato and Forgan Viking assets from Baytex is revealed

A few weeks ago, Baytex announced that it had sold some of its Viking assets, specifically at Plato and Forgan. The article was scant on details, but we did a separate article on the transaction where we went into a little bit more detail on the assets and the main players in the area.

At the time, it was unknown exactly who the buyer of the Baytex assets was. Thanks to BOE Intel’s well licence transfer tool, we now know who it was.

Our licence transfer tool picked up a well licence transfer today for 1,020 licences from Baytex Energy to Whitecap Resources. The gross production (not including any working interest agreements) from these licences was ~4,250 BOE/d (94% oil) as of the most recent month of public data production.

The well licences transferred from Baytex to Whitecap are shown in purple in the BOE Intel map below, alongside the Crown mineral rights held by Whitecap in green.

