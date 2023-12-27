Oil & gas employee pays $400,000 to ASC and agrees to 10-year trading ban for insider trading

Haghshenas paid $400,000 to the Alberta Securities Commission and has undertaken to cease trading in or purchasing securities or derivatives for 10 years, per the terms of a settlement agreement.

Haghshenas was a Senior Reservoir Specialist for Vermillion Energy Inc. In early 2022, Vermillion was in discussions with Leucrotta about potentially acquiring the company. Through her employment, Haghshenas became aware of material facts about the potential acquisition that were not generally disclosed and she purchased Leucrotta shares while in possession of those facts. Almost immediately after Vermillion and Leucrotta made the public announcement about the acquisition, Haghshenas sold her Leucrotta shares, for a profit of $146,400.

